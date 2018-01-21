Ella Graham: Her honesty and fearlessness to speak her mind drew people to her

Ella Graham: Dancer. Cookie baker. Comptometer whiz. Grandmother. Born Feb. 29, 1920, in Glasgow, Scotland; died Aug. 21, 2017, in North Vancouver; of pneumonia; aged 97.

Roast beef and canned corn served on a TV tray while watching the Sunday Disney special: what bliss. Mom never let my sister and I eat in front of the TV, but grandma did. She was a star at spoiling us. Pirate pack meals from the White Spot restaurant, ice-cream cones, pocket money, and boxes of homemade chocolate-chip peanut-butter cookies. When my grandpa died, grandma told us we were the apple of his eye. It was her way of saying she loved us.

Ella grew up in a Glasgow tenement and her father worked at the nearby steel mill. She married her high-school sweetheart, Bill, at 22, while he was on leave from the Second World War. After the war, Ella, Bill and their now four-year-old daughter Doreen, my mother, boarded a ship bound for Canada. Ella and Doreen were sick for the entire crossing. After landing at Pier 21 in Halifax, they took a train to Vancouver to meet up with Ella's aunt.

To help her family, Ella worked weekends in the shoe department at Woodward's. She loved the deals to be had during their legendary $1.49 days. She also made many friends and they would meet once a week for a "stitch and chatter." She was proud of her work, and thankful that her parents paid for comptometer training (a key-driven calculator used before computers). The classes helped her move up to comptometer office work at Crown Zellerbach Canada in the 1970s and other companies. She retired at 60.

Ella told me once that she never liked to be home on a Saturday night. "Young people just don't go out like we used to," she said. In her heyday, she wore gold lamé shoes and a mink stole, which she would let me wear to play "dress up." During the Big Band era she danced to Dal Richards's band at the Vancouver Hotel and in the rooftop ballroom at the Sylvia Hotel. She told me once that one night, her false teeth popped out while dancing. Her dance partner, Hal, discreetly swiped them off the floor and she popped them back in. No one even noticed.

Ella loved hosting dinner parties, serving three-course meals on a fresh tablecloth with her best silverware. When Ella and Bill moved into a condo building, she would organize roving dinners on New Year's Eve with appetizers at one friend's and dessert at another's. Even in her 90s, when she could no longer prepare elaborate meals and her hearing started to fail, she loved to entertain. After a drink or two, she always told her guests she was having a lovely time and thanked everyone for coming.

Ella often spoke her mind. While her candid comments sometimes offended, like the umpteenth time she asked my vegetarian husband why he doesn't eat meat, I grew to admire her honesty and fearlessness to speak her mind. It was a trait that drew people to her. When I was in my mid-20s, she surmised that I was not likely to be a partier like her, and gave me some advice: "Always have one drink, when offered. Don't be a teeteetotaller. It is rude." Sage advice, which I adhere to. Ella reminded us to pay attention to small moments and to be kind. I will remember her openheartedness and spunk with a tear and a smile.

Gill Walker is Ella's granddaughter.