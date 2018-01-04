 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Father charged in deaths of Oak Bay, B.C., sisters appears in court

Father charged in deaths of Oak Bay, B.C., sisters appears in court

Flowers rest near the home where the bodies of sisters Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, were found by police in the community of Oak Bay in Victoria, B.C.

CHAD HIPOLITO/THE CANADIAN PRESS

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press

A man facing two charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of his young daughters made a brief appearance Thursday in a Victoria courtroom.

Andrew Berry's case has been adjourned until Feb. 1 after British Columbia provincial court heard he needs four weeks to retain legal counsel.

The 43-year-old was wearing a grey hoodie and did not speak during his court appearance.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said they were called to a residence in Oak Bay on the evening of Dec. 25 where officers discovered the bodies of six-year-old Chloe Berry and her four-year-old sister, Aubrey.

A family friend has said the girls' mother, Sarah Cotton, called police after their father didn't return them as scheduled on Christmas Day.

Court documents show Berry was granted parenting time with his children following a custody hearing last year between the estranged common-law couple.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.