Federal government contributes $100-million to B.C. wildfire relief efforts: Horgan

Premier John Horgan says the federal government is matching British Columbia's $100-million fund to support ongoing wildfire relief programs.

Horgan says the $100-million federal contribution will help residents, businesses and communities in the Interior as they recover from last summer's unprecedented wildfire season.

A provincial state of emergency was declared last July after a number of communities were evacuated and homes were destroyed.

The state of emergency was lifted in September but fires charred more than 11,700 hectares of forests, ranch lands and communities.

B.C.'s wildfire service says it has spent more than $510-million fighting fires this year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Horgan toured the wildfire zone last summer in a Canadian Forces helicopter, and both pledged to support relief efforts.