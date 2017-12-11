Fentanyl detected in majority of overdose deaths up to October, B.C. coroner says

Illicit overdoses have claimed 1,208 lives in British Columbia between January and October this year.
The B.C. Coroners Service says the latest figure compares with 683 deaths during the same period last year.
The service says fentanyl was detected in 999 of the confirmed and suspected deaths so far in 2017, an increase of 136 per cent from the same period last year.
The service says the presence of fentanyl, an opioid painkiller, alone or in combination with other drugs, has steadily increased among those who have fatally overdosed.
In 2012, the deadly drug was found in 4 per cent of deaths but accounted for 83 per cent of the fatalities so far this year.
Most of the deaths have occurred in Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨