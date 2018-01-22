 Skip to main content

Firefighters battling large blaze after truck carrying ethanol hits train at B.C. rail yard

PORT COQUITLAM, B.C.
The Canadian Press

Firefighters were battling a large fire in Port Coquitlam, B.C., late Monday after a collision in a CP Rail yard.

The city says the blaze began when a tanker truck carrying ethanol gas hit a CN Rail car at about 7 p.m.

A statement from the city says it has confirmation from CN Rail that no toxic materials were being carried.

There were no reported injuries and the city says the truck driver and rail employees "are all safe."

Port Coquitlam RCMP have evacuated homes and businesses in an 800 meter radius around the site as a precaution.

A section of Lougheed Highway has also been closed.

