First Nations people in B.C. are five times more likely to experience a drug overdose – and three times more likely to die from one – than non-First Nations people, according to a new report providing the first look at how the overdose crisis is affecting Indigenous communities.

First Nations people, who make up 3.4 per cent of B.C.'s population, account for 14 per cent of all overdoses and 10 per cent of overdose deaths, the report found.

B.C.’s First Nations Health Authority identified 1,903 overdoses – including fatal and non-fatal – involving First Nations people from Jan. 1, 2015 to Nov. 30, 2016; and 60 fatal overdoses from Jan. 1, 2015 to July 31, 2016.

The provincial government declared a public-health emergency last year, when 967 people died of illicit drug overdoses. Statistics from the BC Coroners Service suggest the death toll could surpass 1,400 this year.

