The Funhouse 4 Tent really wasn’t. Oh, it was a tent. And it could have slept four. But fun? You try putting that thing up.

It’s considered a quintessentially Canadian thing, camping. We do love our nature – especially, I suspect, we stressed-out urbanites. And what’s not to love? (Okay, other than the bugs and bears and toilet situation.) But if you have never pitched your own tent, made coffee on a Coleman stove or hung food in trees to keep yourself from being mauled by a bear, setting out on a good old Canadian camping trip can seem pretty intimidating.

I do know this firsthand. I have spent my entire life in Canada – I’m about one-third the age of this country (since Confederation) – and yet the camping experience has eluded me.

Some people find this shocking. What to say? There was no tradition of camping in my family. My parents were immigrants who had been through hell and were so happy to have a roof over their heads and a bed to sleep in that they did not relish the idea of giving them up for a sleeping bag on the cold, hard ground.

So to my uninitiated self, the gear seems expensive and the prospect of using it daunting. I have also developed a debilitating fear of snakes, which has made learning to camp tricky.

I’ve been curious about it, though, and have received some encouragement. My stepchildren, for instance, gave me a pocket guide to camping, which seemed promisingly helpful – until, flipping through it, I realized I wasn’t exactly the target audience. “Having an adult camp with you is a must,” it advised. Oh.



Marsha Lederman and her son Jacob, 8, prepare to set up their tent during Canada Parks Learn-To Camp course at Fort Langley National Historic Site in Langley, B.C. BEN NELMS/for The Globe and Mail

I would ask people who camp: What do you do all day? Oh, they would answer, you get up, you make breakfast, you clean up, you go for a little hike, you make lunch, you clean up, you go for a little swim, you make dinner, you clean up …

Sounds awesome!

And yet I knew there must be some sort of attraction. Why else would people do it?

So to mark the 150th anniversary of the country that has been a refuge to my family, I decided I would try it, finally. My eight-year-old son, poor guy, would be part of the experiment.

I have to admit that the initial spark for the idea was lit in a swishy hotel ballroom, where the Clayoquot Wilderness Resort held a promotional event in Vancouver, setting up a model of the “luxury tented accommodation” their guests enjoy. Now this was camping I could get behind: a tent with a king-size bed, antique furniture and an en suite bathroom with a heated floor!

Alas, you may not be surprised to learn that this sort of remote waterfront glamping experience is not for the budget-conscious traveller (me). But I was determined: Before Canada hit that milestone anniversary, I would camp.

Instructor Caitlin Beaudin (left) and Marsha Lederman set up Marsha’s tent during Canada Parks Learn-To Camp course. BEN NELMS/for The Globe and Mail

Imagine my delight when I learned that Parks Canada offers a Learn to Camp program that involves actual camping – and has now been expanded in conjunction with Canada 150.

In addition to the overnight experiences offered across the country – in which more than 10,000 people have participated, they tell me – the program has now hired Learn to Camp co-ordinators and is offering new non-sleepover programming (workshops, outreach) focused in six urban areas: Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.

“Our target audience is very much young families with a particular emphasis on newcomers and also young people, trying to foster an interest in National Parks visitation from a younger age,” said Claire DeLong, the Learn to Camp co-ordinator for British Columbia.

I opted for the full-on, overnight experience (which is presented with Mountain Equipment Co-op), and this is where I encountered the Funhouse – a tent that confounded not only me and my third grader, but also a group of pros from both Parks Canada and MEC. This made me feel slightly better about myself, if not necessarily better about my ability to camp independently. It didn’t help that the only instructions enclosed were in French – Tente Funhouse 4 de MEC – but on the other hand, how apropos for my Canada 150 project.

Ms. DeLong urged me not to be discouraged. She advises that anyone who buys a tent should familiarize themselves with it in advance, by setting it up in their own backyard, before any camping trip.

Dozens attended the two-day course. In my group alone, there were people from China, South Korea, Russia, Brazil and Ireland – all wanting to learn the basics of Canadian camping. As one newcomer to Canada put it, he was used to camping in more tropical environments.

Marsha Lederman and her son Jacob, 8, watch as instructors set up their tent. BEN NELMS/for The Globe and Mail

In rotating workshops, we learned about gear, cooking, how to create a sleeping roll. We played instructive games – one aimed to teach us what we should and shouldn’t bring in our backpacks (even I could identify the red stilettos as a “no” item). We learned how to build a fire, made s’mores (with optional vegan marshmallows) and learned what to do if we encounter a bear. (Four days earlier, I had met a lovely couple who had been attacked by a bear in Squamish. They showed me the claw marks. It was not encouraging.)

But it was my illogical snake phobia that proved to be my Learn to Camp Achilles heel. In this hardly wild environment – we were at the Fort Langley National Historic Site, a Parks Canada property – I talked myself out of any reptile concerns. Then, in an effort to help my son fall asleep, I turned my flashlight off, put down my book in favour of my phone and made the fatal error of checking Facebook – a bad idea before bed at the best of times, I know, but particularly wrong-headed on this occasion – because that evening, one of my Facebook friends had posted a photo of something he had discovered on his property that day: two snakes.

In the unfamiliar darkness of the tent, I was rattled. Fortunately, I had packed a sleeping aid for just this kind of emergency, so down it went.

Reader, I slept.

And when I woke, I felt giddy. Because I knew I could leave in a few hours.

It’s a great program, but for me, it only seemed to confirm what I already knew: I’m not sure I have the skills to survive a self-propelled vacation in the wilderness. And at this stage in life, I’m not sure I have the will to acquire them.

oTENTiks

BEN NELMS/For The Globe and Mail

But it did open my eyes to other options: Parks Canada has these things they call– “a unique blend of homey comfort and a taste of outdoor adventure.” A basic cabin with a tent-like feel, there are now about 400 of them in national parks across the country, including a few in Fort Langley. (This is up from about 20 when the program was launched in 2012 – they’re popular.)

Meanwhile, a colleague who heard about my quest told me about a mountaintop camping program introduced last year at Fernie Alpine Resort. They call it “lift-assisted” camping: You ride a chairlift up the mountain – your gear is driven up in a truck – and get a guided hike, a raclette dinner at the mountaintop restaurant, s’mores by the campfire and then a restaurant breakfast. My favourite detail? If you need help setting up your tent (which you can also rent there, along with sleeping pads), guides are there to assist. Faux backcountry camping? Bring it on!

I did eventually find camping love – but it wasn’t in a tent.

In 2015, Curtis Redel bought a 7.3-acre property on Pender Island – a place he had never visited before checking out the place. He moved there from Vancouver and has performed a massive renovation on the place to create a luxury camping experience – upgrading the lodge and little cabins and populating it, sparsely, with sleek, all-the-modern-conveniences Airstream trailers and a tiny vintage Shasta trailer. He has also opened a farm-to-table café/restaurant with locally sourced food, coffee, cocktails and B.C. wines.

Mr. Redel, who grew up in the hospitality industry, isn’t crazy about the “glamping” moniker (“we don’t have chandeliers in the tents”); he prefers “modern camping.” He describes his place, Woods on Pender, as a tightly curated natural but stylish experience aimed at the aspirational urbanite – hello!

“The vibe or provoked emotions are all geared to you feeling like you are camping but with a modern aesthetic and conveniences,” he wrote to me in an e-mail. “[Juxtapositions] of rustic and modern, camping but not roughing it, nature but with Netflix.”

Marsha Lederman’s preferred kind of camping includes a private cedar hot tub, which her son Jacob also enjoyed. Marsha Lederman/The Globe and Mail

In our pretty, private indoor-outdoor enclave among the very tall trees, we hung out in a hammock and read, roasted marshmallows over a propane fire pit even I was able to operate, gazed at the stars from our cedar hot tub and had the option of sleeping in a full walk-around queen-size bed in the Airstream (there were also two pullout beds) or the king-size bed in the tent next door. There was a toilet, shower, WiFi. I played camping tunes. My son played Minecraft. (I know, I know.) We didn’t bother with the flatscreen TVs.



This place was so my jam: fresh air, starry nights and gooey marshmallows, with indoor plumbing and without any hassle.

If that seems like cheating, I don’t care. I found a way to love the great outdoors – and if that includes a bit of the indoors, I have decided that’s great too.

In B.C. and Alberta, Parks Canada Learn to Camp overnight workshops are being held July 22-23 at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites; at Rocky Mountain House National Historic Site July 14-16 and Aug. 18-20; and at Bar U Ranch National Historic Site July 22-23.



MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

Canada 150 in 4,638 kilometres: Join tourists on a trek from Toronto to PEI and back The Globe's Ian Brown and photographer Nam Phi Dang chronicled a seven-day journey to Eastern Canada, to see what the group of mostly Chinese tourists could reveal about the country they were seeing with new eyes