Former premier Christy Clark insists she had the unanimous support of her BC Liberal caucus before she announced her intention to leave politics and trigger a search for a new party leader.

Ms. Clark, who is stepping down this week both as BC Liberal leader and as an MLA, says she was considering leaving after the party was reduced to a minority in the spring election, and again when the Lieutenant-Governor asked the New Democrats to form government.

Instead, she said Monday that she decided to stay to help the party transition to its new role as Official Opposition.

“I felt like I had a responsibility to get the party into the Opposition offices and her us organized,” says Ms. Clark. “I didn't want to leave in the midst of chaos.”

Ms. Clark said she made the decision while at a caucus meeting last week in Penticton, B.C., even though she had the unanimous support from other caucus members in the room to stay.

Ms. Clark said she concluded an election was unlikely in the near future, so it was a good time to leave now. She said she would not get involved in any of the pending campaigns to pick her successor.

Ms. Clark was first elected as an MLA in 1996. She became a cabinet minister when the Liberals formed government in 2001, but left politics four years later and spent several years as a radio talk-show host. She returned when she was elected Liberal leader, and premier, in 2011.

The BC Liberal executive will be meeting in the next few weeks to decide on logistics and the timing of a leadership vote.

Ms. Clark said she was ruling out a return to public life, but had no specific career plans.

