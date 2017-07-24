A former bishop of an isolated religious commune in British Columbia has been convicted of practising polygamy after a decades-long legal fight launched by the provincial government.

Winston Blackmore was alleged to have married 24 women as part of so-called “celestial” marriages involving residents in the tiny community of Bountiful.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Ann Donegan said Monday the collective force of evidence against Blackmore proves that he was married to Jane Blackmore and 24 other women at the same time.

Blackmore’s lawyer has already told the court that he will launch a constitutional challenge of Canada’s polygamy laws if his client is found guilty.

His co-defendant James Oler is accused of having five wives and Donegan has yet to announce a verdict for him.

Donegan said the evidence proves that Blackmore has been a practising member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a breakaway Mormon sect that believes in plural marriage.

“His adherence to the practices and beliefs of the FLDS is not in dispute,” she said as she read her ruling.

“Mr. Blackmore ... would not deny his faith in his 2009 statement to police. He spoke openly about his practice of polygamy.”

Blackmore was shown a list of his alleged wives and actually made two corrections to the details, Donegan said.

“Mr. Blackmore confirmed that all of his marriages were celestial marriages in accordance with FLDS rules and practices.”

The 12-day trial earlier this year heard from mainstream Mormon experts, law enforcement who worked on the investigation and Jane Blackmore, a former wife of Winston Blackmore who left the community in 2003.

Donegan praised the testimony of Jane Blackmore, calling her a highly credible and reliable witness.

“She was a careful witness,” Donegan said. “There was nothing contrived or rehearsed in her answers. She was impartial.”

Much of the evidence in the trial came from marriage and personal records seized by law enforcement from the Yearning for Zion Ranch, an FLDS church compound in Texas in 2008.

Donegan rejected claim’s from Blackmore and his lawyer that the records should be given little or no weight.

“I find that the FLDS marriage records are ultimately reliable,” she said.

The mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is based in Utah, officially renounced polygamy in the late 19th century and disputes any connection to the fundamentalist group’s form of Mormonism.

