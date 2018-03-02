Former Burns Lake, B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Luke Strimbold, the former membership chair of the BC Liberals who was once British Columbia's youngest mayor, has been charged with 24 offences including sexual assault and sexual interference.

Mr. Strimbold, now 27, who was elected mayor of the northern village of Burns Lake in 2011, was arrested and released Feb. 3 on $2,500 bail and 11 conditions, court records show. Those conditions include no contact with the alleged victims, not possessing or consuming alcohol and not going to a park where anyone under 18 is present.

An official at the provincial court registry confirmed Mr. Strimbold's next court appearance is scheduled for April 6, in Burns Lake, which is about 200 kilometres west of Prince George.

The identities of the alleged victims are protected under a publication ban.

On Friday afternoon, the BC Liberals said they had just become aware of the matter via social media.

"Mr. Strimbold has now resigned as membership chair and as a member of the party," the party said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the RCMP said Mr. Strimbold is facing allegations that occurred in 2016 and that investigators are looking into the possibility that there are more victims in the case, who have not yet spoken to police.

The provincial court registry in Burns Lakes confirmed Mr. Strimbold is facing eight charges of sexual assault, seven charges of sexual interference, five charges of an invitation to sexual touching and four charges of sexual exploitation.

At the age of 21, Mr. Strimbold was elected mayor of Burns Lake in 2011 and was at the forefront of leading Burns Lake's recovery from a 2012 explosion at the Babine Forest Products sawmill – the community's largest employer – that killed two and wounded 20.

When he heard the news, Mr. Strimbold was at a family gathering in Vancouver, according to BC Business magazine, which named him to their 30 under 30 list of 2014.

After reading reports on Facebook about the disaster, he returned home immediately, convened a gathering of community leaders, including First Nations chiefs, to figure out what to do and consoled workers and the families of victims. Beyond that was the larger task of seeking millions of dollars in funding to help the community through the aftermath.

Mr. Strimbold was re-elected in 2014, but stepped down in 2016 saying he wanted to further his schooling and spend more time with his family.

More recently, Mr. Strimbold was on the rules committee that developed the protocols to replace Christy Clark after she stepped down as party leader last summer following a confidence vote by the B.C. NDP and B.C. Green party that ended 16 years of provincial Liberal government.

MLA Andrew Wilkinson, a former advanced education minister, eventually won the leadership last month.

Mr. Strimbold did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.