Former Liberal minister to help review B.C’s wildfire, flood responses

A former Liberal cabinet minister will help review British Columbia's response to wildfire and flood disasters this year that forced thousands from their homes and caused extensive damage.
Premier John Horgan says a report with recommendations on the government's response to the disasters is due by April 30 from George Abbott and Indigenous leader Maureen Chapman.
Evacuation orders affected more than 65,000 people this past summer as firefighting costs topped more than $564-million.
Spring floods in Cache Creek, Kelowna, Vernon and Dawson Creek washed out roads and waterfront properties.
The wildfires caused the province to declare a state of emergency in July that lasted 10 weeks, the longest in the province's history.
