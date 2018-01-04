For this feature, Globe B.C. borrows from Marcel Proust (and from other media that have popularized the French author’s questionnaire) as a way to get to know important people around this province when they’re not making headlines. Here is Haida artist and author Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas, who may be best known for his bestseller RED, a Haida Manga. His most recent Haida manga book, published in 2017, is The War of the Blink. Born and raised on Haida Gwaii, he now lives on Bowen Island.

1. If you could live anywhere in British Columbia, where would it be?

I’m good on this island.

2. If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Yep, still good here.

3. If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

A rock crusted with life sits amongst the gravel within the intertidal zone. At the lowest tides this blanketed rock curiously but just barely protrudes above the surface of the tide.

4. What is your favourite place, anywhere in the world, to experience art?

In the studio.

5. If you could be a fictional character for one day, who would it be?

Tonto or Trump.

6. What is the best present you’ve ever been given?

Time and travel.

7. What is the greatest issue facing Vancouver?

The angry Earth.

8. What restaurant have you eaten at the most?

Siegel’s Bagels or BC Ferries.

9. What is the best book you’ve read this year?

War of the Blink.

10. Bike, walk or drive?

Drive … sigh.

11. If a time machine took you back to depute before Vancouver city council in 1975, what would you tell them?

Start building dikes, save agricultural capacity and move the city up onto the North Shore hills.

12. Least favourite holiday?

July 1.

13. An object you still own from your childhood?

Myself.

14. What was your first paying job?

Unloading a supply freighter.

15. Dog or cat?

Neither.

16. If you had $1-million to give to a charity, what cause would you select?

Second-career counselling for fossil-fuel industry executives.

17. What living person do you most admire?

My child.

18. Which talent would you most like to have?

I’m okay.

19. What do you consider your greatest achievement?

I’m a dad!

20. What life lesson have you learned this year?

Imagine it, then do it.

