The president and CEO of British Columbia’s Crown-owned electricity company has been replaced, as the new NDP government prepares to review the future of BC Hydro’s signature project, the Site C dam.

BC Hydro’s website was abruptly changed to remove Jessica McDonald’s name from the list of company executives. Ms. McDonald posted a breif farewell message on Twitter.

Chris O’Riley is now BC Hydro president. Mr. O’Riley had been the deputy chief executive officer of BC Hydro since 2015 and a member of hydro’s executive team since 2007. He has been employed by hydro since 1990.

BC Hydro did not issue a public announcement outlining the change. Company spokesman Tanya Fish confirmed in an e-mail that Ms. McDonald was no longer with the company and that Mr. O’Riley is president, but otherwise did not provide any further comment to explain the change or indicate what severance Ms. McDonald would receive.

While Ms. McDonald was president and CEO, Mr. O’Riley is listed only as president. BC Hydro did not offer an explanation.

The change was made a day after the NDP government appointed a new chair to the corporation’s board as it prepares to send the $8.8-billion Site C project, which is already under construction along the Peace River, to the B.C. Utilities Commission.

Ms. McDonald was a former deputy minister to then-premier Gordon Campbell, a Liberal, from 2005 to 2009. She had previously held various government jobs under both NDP and Liberal governments.

Her salary was almost $362,000 for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, which increased to about $528,000 when combined with benefits and pension. BC Hydro did not indicate whether Ms. McDonald is entitled to severance and, if so, how much.

She had been a vocal advocate for the Site C dam, which was a major priority for the previous Liberal government. As the NDP took power this week, after promising to review and potentially kill the Site C project, Ms. McDonald’s future was immediately in doubt.

The New Democrats quickly appointed Kenneth Peterson as chair of the corporation’s board, replacing Brad Bennett. Mr. Bennett is the son of ex-premier Bill Bennett and grandson of former premier W.A. C Bennett who worked closely with former premier Christy Clark in two provincial election campaigns, including the most recent one.

Finance Minister Carole James was non-committal about Ms. McDonald’s fate earlier in the week, saying it was a matter for the board to decide.

The New Democrats have promised a quick six-week review of the Site C project, though the party has said construction won’t be stopped in the meantime. Their partners in a power-sharing agreement, the third-place Greens, want the project cancelled altogether.

The NDP also campaigned on a commitment to freeze hydro rates.

