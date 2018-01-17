 Skip to main content

Horgan calls Kelowna West by-election to fill Clark’s former seat

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks with media as he leaves the First Ministers meeting in Ottawa on Oct. 3, 2017.

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press

Premier John Horgan has called a byelection for the riding of Kelowna West on Feb. 14.

The seat was vacated last summer when former premier Christy Clark left politics.

Clark's Liberals tried to form a minority government after the May election, but the party was defeated in a non-confidence vote after the New Democrats and Green party formed an alliance.

The B.C. Liberal Party has nominated Ben Stewart to run in the byelection.

Stewart won the riding in the 2013 race, but bowed out to allow Clark to run after she lost the Vancouver-Point Grey riding.

Shelley Cook, a former John Howard Society executive director, will represent the New Democrats in the riding, while the B.C. Green Party has nominated Robert Stupka, an engineer and certified passive house designer.

