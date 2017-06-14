Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
BC NDP Leader John Horgan and BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver shake hands after signing an agreement on creating a stable minority government during a press conference in the Hall of Honour at Legislature in Victoria on May 30, 2017. (CHAD HIPOLITO/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
BC NDP Leader John Horgan and BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver shake hands after signing an agreement on creating a stable minority government during a press conference in the Hall of Honour at Legislature in Victoria on May 30, 2017. (CHAD HIPOLITO/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Horgan, Weaver look to navigate tricky situation of picking a Speaker Add to ...

VICTORIA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The leaders of British Columbia’s New Democrats and Greens say it is not unprecedented for an Opposition member to serve as Speaker as they prepare to navigate a potentially tricky political situation in the provincial legislature.

NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver are using former Liberal MP Peter Milliken as an example, saying he served as Speaker in the House of Commons during a minority Conservative government.

B.C.’s election last month did not produce a clear winner with Christy Clark’s Liberals winning 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens three.

Clark says when politicians return to the legislature on June 22 there will be a Speaker.

But if her government is defeated as expected, political tradition dictates a new Speaker be elected and that person normally comes from the government side of the house, which would mean electing a New Democrat to the position.

The Speaker’s vote will be crucial in the legislature because of the tight election result.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Weaver: Climate issues key to BC Greens siding with NDP (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular