The leaders of British Columbia’s New Democrats and Greens say it is not unprecedented for an Opposition member to serve as Speaker as they prepare to navigate a potentially tricky political situation in the provincial legislature.

NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver are using former Liberal MP Peter Milliken as an example, saying he served as Speaker in the House of Commons during a minority Conservative government.

B.C.’s election last month did not produce a clear winner with Christy Clark’s Liberals winning 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens three.

Clark says when politicians return to the legislature on June 22 there will be a Speaker.

But if her government is defeated as expected, political tradition dictates a new Speaker be elected and that person normally comes from the government side of the house, which would mean electing a New Democrat to the position.

The Speaker’s vote will be crucial in the legislature because of the tight election result.

Report Typo/Error