It will be remembered as one of the more bizarre chapters in B.C.’s often zany and unpredictable political history.

Premier Christy Clark’s Liberal government went down to defeat in the provincial legislature on Thursday, losing a confidence vote at the hands of the combined forces of the New Democratic Party and the BC Greens. It was a fate destined from the moment the May 9 election results became official.

The seven-week interregnum will be recalled for many things, but perhaps mostly for the lengths to which the Liberals went to hold on to power. Among them was a wholesale policy shift, the depth and breadth of which was stunning.

Hurt by losing her majority, Ms. Clark decided to go all in on a political makeover, ripping whole pages out of the NDP and Green Party election platforms and making them her own. In a single Speech from the Throne, one of the most conservative provincial governments of the past six years became one of the most centre-left, at least from a policy perspective.

Evidently convinced that her government’s penny-pinching ways cost the party votes in May, Ms. Clark and her finance minister, Mike de Jong, decided to open the vault to fund billions in new promises. It left many party supporters gasping in disbelief, especially those comprising the right flank of the liberal-conservative alliance that has defined the Liberal Party since its inception.

Many party members remain furious with Ms. Clark over her pledge to remove tolls from the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges. Mr. de Jong said the $4-billion cost of that policy flip-flop would just be added to the provincial debt. In one fell swoop, some party members say, the Liberal Party destroyed its brand.

The reverberations Ms. Clark’s wild policy U-turns set off could be felt in the Liberal Party for years to come. There is little question that much work will need to be done to keep disgruntled conservatives in the fold. Evidently, Ms. Clark felt it was a risk that was worth taking.

A risk to her own political future as well.

That, of course, is something else very much uncertain as things stand today: What impact will this spring have on Christy Clark’s future and, ultimately, her legacy? Will her manoeuvres be judged unkindly – as the desperate scheming of someone desperate to cling to power?

A new Insights West poll that came out on Thursday did not portend well for the Liberal Leader on that front.

Among the 821 British Columbia adults surveyed by the firm in the past week, only 32 per cent approved of Ms. Clark’s performance as Premier, which was down six points since the election in May. Meantime, 49 per cent gave NDP Leader John Horgan the thumbs-up on the approval rating (up seven points since the May poll) while Green Leader Andrew Weaver’s approval rating was 50 per cent, up four points since the previous survey.

Meantime, 65 per cent said they would be “very happy” or “somewhat happy” if Ms. Clark was replaced in the event an election was to be held soon. And 53 per cent of those respondents voted Liberal in the previous election.

It also needs to be acknowledged, however, that another poll, by the firm Mainstreet, suggested Ms. Clark’s Throne Speech ploy worked miracles. It showed the Liberals sitting at 45-per-cent support, compared with 34 per cent for the NDP and 17 per cent for the Greens – numbers that would give Ms. Clark’s party a clear majority.

So who knows?

This abbreviated turn for the Liberal government will also be remembered for the platform the legislature offered both the upstart Greens and the NDP and its leader, Mr. Horgan.

Mr. Weaver clearly revelled in the attention he and his party received, perhaps in some cases too much so. But there is little doubt that the role the Greens played in bringing down the government gave it a profile it scarcely could have imagined three months ago.

As for Mr. Horgan, the general consensus is he performed above expectations in what was a pressure-cooker environment. He carried himself with the dignity and professionalism that the circumstances deserved. In many ways, through the last election and this spring sitting of the legislature, he came into his own as party leader.

Where he goes from here remains to be seen.

