in pictures

A dog-eat-dog competition

Fifty-four dogs and 54 handlers competed over two days at the Metchosin Sheepdog Trials at Swanwick Ranch in Metchosin, B.C. It was six years ago the competition was last held in the small farming community outside Victoria. With new organizers and a buzz of excitement, top dogs from B.C., Washington, Oregon and California herded 250 sheep from Parry Bay Farm. The dog and handler teams are judged on how they manage the sheep around a 500-yard outrun course. Handlers directed their dogs with a whistle and stock stick.

Photos and text by Chad Hipolito/For The Globe and Mail.

CHAD HIPOLITO

METCHOSIN, B.C. Special to The Globe and Mail Last updated:

Sheep handlers organize sheep in a pen before the start of the Sheepdog Trials at Swanwick Ranch.

Anne Charlton with Pete, 3, waits to compete.

A border collie herds sheep during the competition.

Daphne Tomblin uses a shepherd’s whistle to help instruct her border collie.

A handler whistles commands to her dog to corral the sheep into a pen as a judge looks for points.

Handlers and their Border Collies wait to compete as other dogs run the course.

Spectators gather to take in the action.

A 1st place pro novice trophy and painting.


