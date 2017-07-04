A trial challenging the use of solitary confinement in federal prisons has opened with lawyers for two human-rights groups telling the court the practice violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada sued the federal government in January, 2015, over the use of solitary. The two groups said Canada remained committed to a broken and dangerous system that increased inmates’ suffering even as jurisdictions around the world scaled back its use.

The Globe and Mail has reported extensively on the prevalence and devastating effects of solitary confinement, beginning with a 2014 investigation into the death by suicide of Edward Snowshoe after 162 days in a solitary cell.

Joseph Arvay, one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs, opened his case by quoting a University of British Columbia law professor and prison expert who has called solitary confinement “the most individually destructive, psychologically crippling, and socially alienating experience that could conceivably exist within the borders of this country.”

He said the case of Ashley Smith, who died in segregation in an Ontario prison nearly a decade ago, was a major impetus for the challenge.

Mr. Arvay told B.C. Supreme Court the plaintiffs are seeking an order that would declare provisions of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act unconstitutional.

He said the act failed to place hard limits on how long a prisoner can be kept in solitary, or to provide for external adjudication. He said the act also did not prohibit the use of administrative segregation for the mentally ill, and failed to protect aboriginal inmates.

“Had those legislative provisions been in place when the act was first introduced in 1992, it is our submission that literally thousands of prisoners would have been saved from what the United Nations special rapporteur characterized as not only cruel and unusual punishment, but torture,” he said.

“For some, like Ashley Smith and Edward Snowshoe and Christopher Roy, whose father will be testifying in these proceedings, that treatment resulted in their death.”

Mr. Roy was found hanging from a ligature in the segregation unit of B.C.’s Matsqui Institution in June, 2015.

Mr. Arvay said the court will hear from inmates on their experiences in solitary, as well as from experts on its effects.

The federal government is expected to deliver its opening statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The federal Liberal government introduced a bill last month that would limit how long an inmate can be in solitary, although critics charged it does not go far enough.

The new bill, C-56, proposes “presumptive” segregation time limits of 21 days (dropping to 15 days once the bill has been enacted for 18 months) that can be overridden by any warden.

As for independent oversight, the bill provides for the creation of an external reviewer who could examine segregation decisions and make recommendations – but not an adjudicator who would have the power to overrule Correctional Service Canada decisions.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association has said both the current system and the new bill provide no guarantee an individual will not be held in solitary confinement for several years.

