British Columbia Premier Christy Clark’s new cabinet has been sworn in, but it could be a temporary Liberal government.

Clark’s 22-member cabinet has five new ministers including Ellis Ross, B.C.’s first indigenous cabinet minister with a portfolio as he takes over at natural gas development and housing.

“The new cabinet does reflect some new perspectives based on what we heard during the election,” she said.

Clark said her government will introduce a political agenda in its throne speech when the legislature is recalled June 22. She also said the government will put forward a Liberal member to serve as Speaker, but she didn’t mention who that person would be.

“We will have an ambitious agenda,” she said. “That’s the duty I have as premier.”

Her minority government is expected to lose a vote of confidence in the days following the return of the legislature.

Clark said last month’s provincial election made two things clear: people want a government that works across party lines and one that will bridge urban and rural divides.

No political party secured a majority, but the three Green members have placed their support behind the New Democratic Party, allowing NDP Leader John Horgan to form a minority government if the Liberals fall.

The Liberals have the most seats so parliamentary convention requires that Clark receive the first chance to form a government.

