British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has remodelled her senior staff as the Liberals prepare for a new role on the Opposition benches.

Ms. Clark will become Opposition Leader next Tuesday, when NDP Leader John Horgan and his cabinet are formally sworn in. The Liberals were reduced to a minority in the May 9 election, prompting the New Democrats and third-place Greens to defeat the government in the legislature.

Nick Koolsbergen, a former senior staff member in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s government, has been appointed chief of staff for the BC Liberal caucus.

“Nick is a thoughtful and strategic thinker,” the statement said. “We will also benefit from Nick’s experience as a senior staffer in opposition in Ontario politics.”

Mr. Koolsbergen has most recently served in the communications team for the BC Liberal caucus.

Jessica Wolford, who has been an adviser of two high-profile Liberal ministers in the past six years, will serve as caucus deputy chief of staff.

Ms. Clark’s former press secretary, Stephen Smart, is now executive director of communications.

“Together, I believe we will form an extremely effective opposition to hold the NDP-Green alliance to account on behalf of British Columbians,” the statement said.

The New Democrats have already named several senior staff members, including Mr. Horgan’s new chief of staff, Geoff Meggs, who resigned his seat on Vancouver city council to take the job.

A few more names were added to that list on Tuesday.

Donna Sanford, a policy analyst with the provincial Climate Action Secretariat, will manage the New Democrats’ alliance with the BC Greens. The two parties signed a written agreement in late May in which the Greens agreed to support the New Democrats in confidence votes in exchange for a list of policy commitments.

Sheena McConnell will be the new premier’s press secretary.

Sage Aaron, currently director of communications at the professional workers’ union MoveUP, will become director of communications within the premier’s office.

Kate Van Meer-Mass becomes the premier’s director of operations.

The NDP also previously named Don Wright, chief executive officer at Central 1 Credit Union, as Mr. Horgan’s deputy minister and head of the public service; and Bob Dewar, who was recruited last year from Manitoba to help run the NDP’s election campaign, as special adviser to the premier.

With files from Globe staff

