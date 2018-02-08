MeToo views most diverse among millennials: survey

Millennial men and women hold the most differing views of what is considered acceptable behaviour in the workplace, according to a new survey on the #MeToo movement.

The Angus Reid Institute poll, released Friday, found that women between the ages of 18 and 34 hold "stronger views on both attitudes and behaviours" compared to their male counterparts. Young women want men to change, have less patience for excuses and less room for forgiveness, while young men were generally more permissive, the survey found.

Within this age bracket, for example, 45 per cent of men agreed with the statement that "All these new rules about conduct are killing the human element at work." In comparison, just 28 per cent of women this age agreed.

Further, a majority of young men (56 per cent) agreed that "Some people have definitely behaved like jerks, but they shouldn't lose their jobs or reputations for it." Just 36 per cent of young women shared the sentiment.

Shachi Kurl, executive director at the Angus Reid Institute, said the findings challenge the belief that young men would be more in step with their female counterparts given their age and the social awakening driven by the #MeToo dialogue.

"What we see is something of a disconnect, not just between millennial men and millennial women, but between a significant segment of millennial men and all other demographics," Ms. Kurl said.

"They are thinking differently than their older brothers, they are thinking differently from their dads, their moms. It's something that really leaps off the page in terms of the data. Of course, all of that just sort of prompts more questions around the why."

As well, 30 per cent of young men surveyed said it is acceptable to express sexual interest in a co-worker, compared to 19 per cent of young women; 27 per cent of young men said it is acceptable to tell "off-colour" jokes at work, compared to 13 per cent of young women; and 25 per cent of young men said it is okay to make a comment about a colleague's body, compared to 11 per cent of young women.

The findings also show that men aged 55 and older are more in line with women of all ages than some might believe, Ms. Kurl said.

"If you're just to stick to the columnists and the Twitterverse, for example, the bad guys, or bogeymen in all of this, are baby boomer men," Ms. Kurl said. "And yet, in terms of the views that they're expressing on a lot of these issues, they find themselves a lot more aligned with women across age groups."

The survey also found that four-in-five women reported taking some kind of action to prevent or avoid sexual harassment. Of those, 36 per cent said they "embraced" such strategies because prevention is ultimately their own responsibility; 37 per cent said such strategies are necessary but wish they didn't have to use them; and 27 per cent resented using them as women should not have to take measure to prevent sexual harassment.

Older women were more likely to embrace the strategies than younger women.

More than half of women who responded (52 per cent) said they had experienced sexual harassment at work, and more than one-in-four (28 per cent) said they had experienced non-consensual sexual touching, a broad category that includes everything from touching to rape.

Meanwhile, 22 per cent of men said they had experienced sexual harassment at work, and 14 per cent said they had experienced non-consensual sexual touching.

The online poll was conducted over five days in late January and involved a representative randomized sample of 2,004 Canadian adults from members of the Angus Reid Forum.