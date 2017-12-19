Mountie facing two charges in fatal shooting outside Surrey police station

Charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon have been laid against an RCMP officer after the fatal shooting of a young man in Surrey, B.C.

The BC Prosecution Service says Const. Elizabeth Cucheran is scheduled to make her first court appearance in provincial court on Jan. 9.

Twenty-year-old Hudson Brooks was shot outside the RCMP's Surrey headquarters in the early hours of July 18, 2015, after police responded to reports of a man screaming.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said then that officers rushed outside and spotted the man, a struggle ensued and he was shot by an officer.

Prosecution service spokesman Dan McLaughlin said no further charges are expected.

"I can't rule out other charges in the event that any other information was brought to light, but given the length of the investigation, I expect that there won't be any more charges," he said.

McLaughlin was unable to comment on why more serious charges, beyond assault, were not laid in connection to the fatal shooting incident.

"These were the charges that the Crown concluded met the charge assessment standard after reviewing all the available evidence," he said.

The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates serious injuries or death involving police in British Columbia, found the shooting occurred as officers responded to reports of a possibly suicidal man.

The prosecution service said the investigation and charge assessment process took longer than expected, partly because of the complexities of the evidence and requirement for further investigation and analysis.

Story continues below advertisement