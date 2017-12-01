Charges stayed in Surrey Six slayings in B.C.

A judge has stayed charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder against a man accused in the execution-style slayings of six men in Surrey, B.C.

Jamie Bacon was accused of the first-degree murder of Corey Lal, one of six people murdered in a highrise apartment in October 2007.

The B.C. Supreme Court released its ruling today in an application for a stay filed by Bacon.

The evidence and reasons for the decision were sealed by the court.

In 2014, Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnson were convicted of six counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the case.

Previous trials have heard Bacon was a leader of the Red Scorpion gang.

The Crown says it is considering an appeal.

