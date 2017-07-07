As many as 3,000 residents in central British Columbia have been told to leave their homes as a wind-fanned wildfire grows closer.

Al Richmond, chair of the Cariboo Regional District, says the order to evacuate applies to 1,800 properties, about 200 kilometres northwest of Kamloops.

Richmond says changes in wind direction and the threat of heavy smoke has prompted officials to order people to leave properties around 105 Mile House and 108 Mile House.

Kevin Skrepnek, chief information officer for the BC Wildfire Service, says the Gustafsen wildfire broke out Thursday.

He says the 12-square kilometre blaze is burning west of 100 Mile House and its cause is not yet known.

Skrepnek says 120 firefighters are working to build guards along the fire’s eastern flank, nearest to the communities ordered to evacuate.

The BC Wildfire Service says heavy smoke makes it difficult to determine the exact size of the fire, but it has grown exponentially since being reported Thursday.

“The conditions we are seeing out there are just so hot and dry, that has really driven the behaviour we have seen out there,” said BC Wildfire Service chief information officer Kevin Skrepnek.

More gusty winds were expected Friday, he said.

A reception centre for evacuees has been opened at a local curling rink in 100 Mile House.

Richmond said sprinkler protection systems set up on homes in the direct path of the fire did their job.

“The fire has burned past them and those structures are still in place, so those units ... protected those homes for those folks,” he said.

The situation is serious, Richmond added, but he urged people not to overreact.

“We had a fellow going door to door in some communities (Thursday) telling people to get out and so we had to try to hunt him down with the RCMP to stop that,” he said.

More equipment was enroute, although heavy smoke and poor visibility could hamper the use of air tankers, he said.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

