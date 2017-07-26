Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar places a photo of Marrisa Shen, 13, next to a map indicating where her body was found in Central Park, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on July 19, 2017. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
BURNABY, B.C. — The Canadian Press

RCMP say the death of a 13-year-old girl found in a park in a Vancouver suburb was a random attack.

Marrisa Shen’s body was found in some brush at Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., on July 19.

Police have not revealed how the teen died, but Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says evidence suggests it was a random attack.

She says police do not have any suspects and no other acts of violence have been linked to the case.

Foster says police have received a number of tips from the public, but they are still looking for any photos or video taken in Central Park between 6 p.m. on July 18 and 1 a.m. the following morning.

RCMP Supt. Chuck McDonald says Shen’s death has been a “crushing blow” to the community and residents are advised to take extra precautions to protect their safety.

