The federal government has approved four more supervised injection sites – three in the Vancouver region and one in Montreal – in its latest effort to combat an escalating overdose crisis across the country.

The latest round of approvals brings the number of federally sanctioned sites to eight, significantly expanding what was once a controversial intervention limited to a single location in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Such facilities, run by local health agencies, allow users to consume illegal narcotics in front of health workers who can intervene in the event of an overdose.

Three of the new facilities will be in B.C. and will replace existing “overdose prevention sites,” which provincial health officials opened without federal approval to provide a similar service. One is in the Downtown Eastside and two others are in Surrey.

The fourth approval announced Friday is for a mobile site in Montreal.

There are already two approved sites in Vancouver, including Insite, which became the first sanctioned supervised injection site in North America when it opened in 2003. The other is in a specialized HIV/AIDS centre in the city’s West End neighbourhood that was approved last year after quietly operating without permission since 2002.

Montreal received final approvals for two locations earlier this month, while sites in other cities including Toronto are also awaiting approval.

In a statement, Health Minister Jane Philpott noted that evidence shows harm-reduction sites decrease infections and transmission of communicable disease. As well, they can decrease hospital admissions and the use of emergency departments in relation to injection drug use.

“Our government’s approach to the crisis is, and must be, comprehensive, collaborative, compassionate, grounded in sound evidence and firmly dedicated to saving lives and protecting the health and safety of Canadians,” the statement said.

On Thursday, Canada’s big-city mayors issued a set of recommendations to the federal government on how to respond to the overdose crisis. Among them, the mayors called for the expedited implementation of Bill C-37 – legislation that makes it easier to open supervised injection sites and received royal assent last week – and approval of existing applications.

The expansion of supervised drug consumption facilities is in contrast to the previous Conservative government, which spent years attempting to shut down Vancouver’s Insite before finally losing at the Supreme Court of Canada. The Conservatives resonded by introducing legislation that imposed strict requirements on new facilities.

Vancouver police recorded four suspected overdose deaths last week, bringing this year’s estimated total so far to 158. In comparison, the city lost 216 people to overdoses last year, while Surrey lost 113.

Across British Columbia, at least 931 people died of drug overdoses last year. In December, the province opened around “overdose prevention sites” – bare bones supervised injection sites – without federal approval, as an emergency measure. From Dec. 8 to April 2, they logged more than 66,000 visits and reversed more than 480 overdoses, according to the B.C. government. No one has ever died at a supervised site.

More to come.

Report Typo/Error