A home destroyed by wildfire is seen on the Ashcroft First Nation near Ashcroft, B.C., on Aug. 1, 2017. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Persistent wildfires destroyed more than 300 buildings across B.C.: officials

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Wildfires continue to burn across British Columbia and officials say flames have now destroyed more than 300 buildings.

Robert Turner with Emergency Management BC says 71 of the buildings were homes, 116 were outbuildings like sheds, three were commercial buildings and 115 have yet to be identified.

He says the Cariboo Regional District, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Ashcroft Indian Band have been the hardest hit, but no critical infrastructure has been lost.

More than 840 fires have charred about 4,260 square kilometres in B.C. since April 1, and Kevin Skrepnek with the BC Wildfire Service says hot, dry weather is expected to increase fire activity in the coming days.

He says smoke from the fires is hanging over several communities, creating visibility and safety issues for aircraft that are fighting and detecting the fires.

About 3,700 people are currently battling the flames and 108 fire personnel from Mexico are coming to join them later this week.

