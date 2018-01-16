B.C. teen remembered as police continue investigation into deadly shootout

A 15-year-old boy who died after he was caught in a gang shootout in Vancouver was remembered Tuesday as police continued a massive investigation into the weekend tragedy.

A person in contact with the boy's family and Richard Stewart, the mayor of his suburban hometown of Coquitlam, both confirmed his name was Alfred Wong. He was hit by gunfire Saturday night as his family drove home along one of Vancouver's busiest streets after an evening out in the city. Melody Li Grey, who lives in a nearby community, said in a message exchange on social media that Alfred's family is insulating themselves after "one of their own has been senselessly taken."

Mr. Stewart said Alfred attended Pinetree Secondary school and was active with two separate evangelical churches in Coquitlam.

"The father in me is heartbroken over the loss that this family now faces," he wrote in a statement posted to one of his social media accounts Tuesday evening.

Alfred's family took him off life support on Monday, as police mounted an investigation involving 50 officers. A man believed to be the target of the shooting also died; police don't yet have a suspect.

The Coquitlam Christ Church of China confirmed Tuesday that the victim was a member of their congregation.

"We are devastated and saddened over his loss, and our hearts ache with his family," read a statement issued on the church's Facebook page. "Thank you to those of you that have reached out to us offering your prayers and condolences."

Alfred was shot as he and his family drove along one of the city's main thoroughfares just after 9 p.m.

Another innocent bystander, an unidentified man in his 30s, was hit while driving by in his vehicle. He was treated at the scene and released. He is not thought to have been a target, police said.

Police said the intended target of the shooting was 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside. Mr. Whiteside exchanged gunfire with at least one other person during the incident, police said, despite a lifetime weapons ban and previous convictions for drug possession for the purposes of trafficking and breach of probation. Mr. Whiteside died as well.

Some aspects of the tragedy echo the 2005 case of 15-year-old Jane Creba, who was gunned down on Toronto's Yonge Street when a shootout erupted between rival gangs just north of the Eaton Centre.

On Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan said all British Columbians are angry and saddened at the loss of the boy's life.

"I know I speak for all British Columbians when I say no stone should be left unturned to find the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and to bring them to justice," he told reporters in Victoria.

The shooting follows a recent string of murders that have been linked to gangs or people known to police. Investigators have yet to identify a suspect.

A spokesperson for the police department said Tuesday that the force was open to involving the provincial gang unit in the case, but did not confirm whether these additional resources had been requested.

Vancouver police Chief Adam Palmer described the tragedy as an "anomaly" in a safe city, but he also acknowledged the dangerous possibilities when gang conflicts boil over in populated areas and weapons are fired in city streets to settle differences.

"There's always a danger every time someone pulls out a gun and fires it off in our streets. What I am saying is that it is very rare that an innocent person is actually hit."

With files from Justine Hunter in Victoria