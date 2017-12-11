Stephen Quinn to take over the CBC’s The Early Edition

Stephen Quinn will have to start setting his alarm earlier, as he is taking over CBC Radio's weekday morning program in Vancouver from long-time host Rick Cluff.

The public broadcaster announced Mr. Quinn's new posting on Monday, less than a week after Mr. Cluff, the 21-year host of The Early Edition, announced his retirement.

Mr. Quinn, 54, has been working at the CBC for 17 years, including the past eight as host of CBC Radio One's afternoon show On The Coast.

Story continues below advertisement

He has written a weekly column for The Globe and Mail for the past seven years.

Although Mr. Quinn has done long stints as Mr. Cluff's early-morning stand-in, he said setting his alarm clock to 3:15 a.m. every day now will be a difficult change.

"I have young kids. Kids don't care that you got up at 3:15 in the morning; they still need what they need and want what they want," Mr. Quinn said.

"I didn't plan on ever going to bed before my children do, but now I'm going to."

Mr. Quinn has built a reputation for his sharp, incisive interviews with politicians, as well as the popular Quinn's Quiz segment, in which listeners test their knowledge of the week's current events. He has won multiple Radio Television Digital News Association and Jack Webster awards.

After moving to Vancouver from Ottawa 33 years ago, Mr. Quinn started his career by studying television production at the B.C. Institute of Technology, or BCIT.

He said he made the decision to pursue journalism after taking a break from studying and "bumming around and working in the restaurant business in my 20s and not really [being] sure of what I wanted to do."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After returning to BCIT to study broadcast journalism, Mr. Quinn said he got lucky with his internships and eventually landed a job at the CBC.

"It kind of comes full circle because one of the first internships I ever did was on [CBC's] As It Happens. I could back then only dream of having this job."

When asked about his most challenging and favourite interviews, Mr. Quinn said it's less about specific interviews and more about the medium for him: the surprising, live, breaking and even tragic news stories.

Mr. Quinn pointed to the 2011 Stanley Cup riot in Vancouver as an example.

"We were all set to do a sports show and then people started burning cars outside our window. …The most unpredictable times are the best times and you're there and you're live and there's no delay," he said.

Mr. Quinn said he'll miss his co-workers from On The Coast and realizes he has large shoes to fill as he replaces Mr. Cluff.

Story continues below advertisement

"Taking over from Rick, I mean the guy's a legend," Mr. Quinn said.

"He's an institution, he is just an example of professionalism and reasonableness and they're awfully big shoes to try to fill."

Mr. Quinn's replacement is Gloria Macarenko, who has hosted the noontime show B.C. Almanac for the past three years. CBC has yet to announce who will take over her program.

Mr. Quinn said it is fantastic that Ms. Macarenko will be taking his place on the show.

"Gloria's just the world's most amazing human. She is kind and professional and so competent and so good at what she does. I'm in awe of the fact that I get to work with Gloria Macarenko."

Ms. Macarenko, 56, has been with the CBC since 1986 and has won multiple awards, including a Jack Webster Award for Best News Reporting.

Ms. Macarenko said that although it is daunting, she is looking forward to being the new voice of On The Coast.

"It's a program I love to listen to already, so of course you put yourself in the space of what kind of stamp can I put on it, what kind of program is it going to be with me at the helm," she said.