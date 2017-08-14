Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A police officer photographs a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie Deadpool 2 died after a crash on set in Vancouver on Aug. 14, 2017. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A police officer photographs a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie Deadpool 2 died after a crash on set in Vancouver on Aug. 14, 2017. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Stunt driver dies filming Deadpool 2 movie in Coal Harbour, B.C.: police Add to ...

Ian Bailey

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Vancouver police say a female stunt driver has died after a stunt with a motorcycle went awry Monday during production of the new Ryan Reynolds film, Deadpool 2.

Reports on social media indicate the stunt driver crashed during filming in the Coal Harbour area.

The sequel to the 2016 film, also shot in Vancouver, has been in production at various Vancouver locations in recent weeks. Filming recently involved closing several blocks of downtown West Hastings to shoot a vehicle chase over two days.

Deadpool 2 also stars Josh Brolin.

Mr. Reynolds, who was raised in Vancouver, stars in the film and is also a producer.

Vancouver police say investigators are on the scene of the crash with representatives of WorkSafeBC.

CKNW radio reported that witnesses said that it appeared the driver lost control and drove through a glass window on the ground floor of the Shaw Tower.

WorkSafeBC, the province’s occupational health and safety organization, confirmed in a statement on Monday that it had dispatched two officers to a “serious incident” at 8:31 a.m. PT.

The incident is the first B.C. fatality involving a stunt person since 1996 when a stuntman equipped with a parachute jumped from a helicopter, but died after his main chute failed to open, WorkSafeBC said.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian Bailey on Twitter: @ianabailey

Also on The Globe and Mail

Jail time for two members of B.C. polygamous sect in child-bride case (The Canadian Press)
 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular