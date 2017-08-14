Vancouver police say a female stunt driver has died after a stunt with a motorcycle went awry Monday during production of the new Ryan Reynolds film, Deadpool 2.

Reports on social media indicate the stunt driver crashed during filming in the Coal Harbour area.

The sequel to the 2016 film, also shot in Vancouver, has been in production at various Vancouver locations in recent weeks. Filming recently involved closing several blocks of downtown West Hastings to shoot a vehicle chase over two days.

Deadpool 2 also stars Josh Brolin.

Mr. Reynolds, who was raised in Vancouver, stars in the film and is also a producer.

Vancouver police say investigators are on the scene of the crash with representatives of WorkSafeBC.

CKNW radio reported that witnesses said that it appeared the driver lost control and drove through a glass window on the ground floor of the Shaw Tower.

WorkSafeBC, the province’s occupational health and safety organization, confirmed in a statement on Monday that it had dispatched two officers to a “serious incident” at 8:31 a.m. PT.

The incident is the first B.C. fatality involving a stunt person since 1996 when a stuntman equipped with a parachute jumped from a helicopter, but died after his main chute failed to open, WorkSafeBC said.

