The Santas of Vancouver have plenty of helpers, and a boss

Gillian Campbell has a strange habit of approaching old bearded white men in public and heaping praise upon them before handing out her phone number. Often, she does this in front of her husband, Edward Thompson.

The pair have been acting as Mrs. and Mr. Claus for three decades and are always on the lookout for hirsute gentlemen to add to their stable of 23 Santas, who spend much of December listening to the Christmas wishes of kids across the Vancouver region.

Ms. Campbell, 80, says she doesn't muscle in on the region's several other Santa staffing companies by poaching their employees because, even if the seasonal work can't fund anyone's retirement, "everyone's making extra money."

Story continues below advertisement

Earning more than $50 an hour, mall Santas doing full-day shifts stand to make up to $6,000 in less than a month if they can abide by her rules: grow a real beard, clear a criminal background check, don't smoke or drink coffee on the job, show no skin, always show up early and wear a squeaky-clean suit. (A svelte physique is no barrier to entry in the industry, as prosthetic bellies can be used.)



Bruce Marshall has been donning Santa’s red hat at Christmas time for 23 years.

Also: "You have to love kids. You have to be patient and you have to listen to them."

Many of the region's Santas are represented by agents such as Ms. Campbell and Mr. Thompson, but others are contracted out by several larger entertainment firms that primarily book musicians and artists at private parties and venues around town.

The pair take a 10-per-cent cut for placing each Santa and, sometimes, also a Mrs. Claus and some elves, at one of the six malls and numerous private venues they staff. Mr. Thompson would not say how much profit they make each season, but said they gross tens of thousands of dollars. (The going rate for parents wanting four small photos of their child with the fat man is $16 this year at Vancouver's tony Oakridge mall.)

Jack and Lori Scott, who retired four years ago from wrangling more than 20 Santas, said their company used to make "good money." Mr. Scott, 80, started managing Kris Kringles about 20 years ago after retiring from a successful career managing shopping malls across the country. The couple decided to start a temporary staffing agency for seniors and figured offering malls professional Santas was a natural opportunity.



"I was a senior myself and I thought, 'What the hell, there is always a difficult time finding work,'" Mr. Scott said of his now-defunct firm Senior Quality Personnel.



Bruce Marshall visits with a customer in Pedro’s Organic Coffee in Vancouver. Marshall makes $300 for a couple hours in the red suit at Vancouver’s richest racquet and social clubs to supplement his daytime job at Granville Island Kids Market.

Pretty soon, their Santas were doing "every mall from Chilliwack to Vancouver Island," he said from his home in White Rock, southeast of Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Norm Pettersson didn't believe Mr. Scott whenever the parishioner would tell the former United Church of Canada minister he was going to become one of his Santas when he retired.

The Christmas after he put down his albs, the liturgical vestments coloured to match the different seasons, he ended up donning Santa's red robes to work for Mr. Scott.

"It was something that I enjoyed doing because I like people," Mr. Pettersson said.

He stopped last year after reaching "a point where you can't go hoisting 60- to 80-pound kids on your lap with the same ease as you did when you were much younger."

Mr. Claus's origins can be traced to an ancient monk named Nikolaos of Myra, who travelled the countryside of what is now Turkey, helping the sick and the poor.

Bruce Marshall as Santa Claus takes a break between meeting children and shoppers.

Despite the presence of hundreds of thousands of people of colour living in British Columbia, Ms. Campbell and Mr. Scott both say a non-white person has never applied for the job.

Story continues below advertisement

"It would have been nice to have a Santa with beige skin, but it just never came up," Mr. Scott said.

After 23 years, Bruce Marshall is still having too much fun to quit growing out his white stubble each October and donning the red hat come December. He started out as a Santa as well as an agent who managed a group of fellow burly beard owners, but soon ditched the logistical work to focus on the "more lucrative and more fun" daytime job at the Granville Island Kids Market, where entry to his small "workshop" is free and visitors are encouraged to donate to children in need.

He balances that gig with morning and evening work at Vancouver's richest private racquet and social clubs, where he makes $300 for a couple hours in the red suit.

The rest of the year, he runs a deli in Chilliwack and is able to fly under the radar as a secret Santa – even to his cousin's young children.

"We were at a barbecue [last summer] and I said, Anita, 'do you recognize me?' She said 'nope,' wandered off and played with the other kids," Mr. Marshall said. "I literally spend two hours with this kid every year one-on-one and she didn't recognize me."