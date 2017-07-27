Drug users in Vancouver now have the option of consuming drugs under supervision in a third federally sanctioned facility.

The service will be provided daily starting Friday at the Powell Street Getaway, a drop-in centre for people living with mental health and substance use challenges.

Health Canada granted the centre an exemption to the country’s drug laws in May and completed an inspection this week.

British Columbia’s Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy says the aim of the service is to prevent overdose deaths and connect people with needed services.

Insite opened in the same neighbourhood as a stand-alone facility in 2003, when a public health emergency was declared over high rates of HIV in the Downtown Eastside. At the time, it was the first government-sanctioned supervised drug-use site in North America.

Another site at the Dr. Peter Centre, which specializes in HIV/AIDS care, opened without permission a year earlier, in 2002. It received federal approval last year.

Vancouver Coastal Health funds all three facilities. The health authority has asked Health Canada to allow people at the Powell Street Getaway to also be allowed to take drugs in other ways, including snorting them.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said the new facility at Powell Street Getaway is Vancouver’s second supervised drug-use site. In fact, it is the city’s third.

