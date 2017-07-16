Thousands of people ordered to leave Williams Lake on Saturday evening due to encroaching wildfires have arrived at an emergency reception centre in Kamloops after driving throughout the night in bumper-to-bumper conditions.

As dawn broke on Sunday morning, a line-up of hundreds wrapped around the Sandman Centre, a multipurpose arena, as a haze of smoke hung in the air. Hundreds of cots have been set up for evacuees, who are also being provided with pastries, coffee and pet supplies.

Many of Williams Lake’s 11,000 residents had already left in advance of the city-wide evacuation order, but the thousands who remained snarled traffic leaving town. The drive between Williams Lake and Kamloops, which normally takes three hours, took upwards of eight or nine overnight.

Lucy Lorenzetto learned of the order on television Saturday evening and started driving with friends around 6:30 p.m., arriving at 3 a.m.

“It took an hour just to get out of town – there was that much traffic,” she said Sunday morning, standing outside the stadium clutching a blanket, a bag of toiletries and a paper cup full of coffee. “It was just chaos. We thought we were never going to get out of there.”

Aaron Baker’s drive from Williams Lake took almost 12 hours.

“I couldn’t get out [of the city] until 11 p.m,” he said. “It was bumper to bumper the whole way. It was crazy.”

The evacuation order was issued around 6 p.m. Saturday due to high winds that threatened to blow nearby wildfires into town.

Officials were also concerned the flames would cut exit routes out of town: Highway 97, the main highway running through Williams Lake, is already closed off just north and far south below of the city. People leaving the area were advised to take Highway 97 south to Highway 24 and continue on to Highway 5 into Kamloops. Vehicles cannot stop in 100 Mile House.

Fire officials had expected significant wind in the Cariboo region this weekend, bringing gusts of up to 70 kilometres in some areas. The winds are expected to continue through Sunday.

A total of seven evacuation orders were issued Saturday.

Cariboo Regional District Chairman Al Richmond says that while the flames haven’t reached Williams Lake, he and the mayor decided to issue the evacuation order as a precaution.

Initially, they had planned that Williams Lake residents would go north to Prince George, but Mr. Richmond says flames crossed that highway, and the majority of evacuees were diverted south towards Kamloops.

But he says Kamloops is “stretched,” and because evacuees are also coming from Loon Lake, it will only get worse.

He says they’re concerned about overloading the centre and he’s urging all evacuees to call the Red Cross, which is helping co-ordination the efforts.

Officials say a fire in Lake Country in B.C.’s Okanagan has damaged as many as 10 homes or other structures.

Residents of 331 properties were forced to get out quickly on Saturday when a fire spread in the forest and brush above Okanagan Lake north of Kelowna.

A news release from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations also says residents living in another 657 properties are on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave on short notice should fire conditions change.

As of early Saturday afternoon, 161 fires burned across the province. However, that figure fluctuates by the minute and the full impact of this weekend’s wind event, while expected, is “very much up in the air,” Kevin Skrepnek, B.C.’s chief fire information officer said.

“We are especially concerned with what this wind is going to do with the fires we have burning through the Cariboo region and southern B.C.,” Mr. Skrepnek said Saturday afternoon. “Certainly we want everyone to keep themselves out of harm’s way.”

Robert Turner, assistant deputy minister for Emergency Management B.C., said this year’s wildfires have so far forced an estimated 17,400 people from their homes. Of those, 6,150 households – approximately 15,375 people – have registered with the Canadian Red Cross.

