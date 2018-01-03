 Skip to main content

Two dead, six injured in head-on crash on B.C.’s Sea to Sky Highway

SQUAMISH, B.C.
The Canadian Press

Two people died and six others suffered injuries in a crash on the Sea to Sky Highway, and police say a pickup truck and a minivan with seven people inside were involved.

The RCMP says a lone driver in a northbound truck crossed the centre line and hit the minivan.

The crash happened Tuesday night near the Cheekye River Bridge between Squamish and Whistler.

Police say the driver and one passenger in the minivan were dead at the scene, one person was transported to hospital in critical condition and the rest have injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The driver of the pickup is in serious condition in hospital.

The highway was reopened early Wednesday morning.

