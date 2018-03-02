 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Vancouver's park board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

Vancouver's park board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

Helen, a Pacific white-sided dolphin, swims at the Vancouver Aquarium on June 23, 2017.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn't have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city's aquarium.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled last month that the aquarium's "non-interference" provisions in its contract prevented the board from banning the animals.

The decision came after the non-profit society that runs the aquarium applied for a judicial review of amendments to a park bylaw passed last year that restricted the importation and keeping of cetaceans.

Story continues below advertisement

The aquarium has a licensing agreement with the board that allows it to operate in Stanley Park, and the facility announced it January that it would end the display of cetaceans because of controversy over keeping the animals in captivity.

Park board chairman Stuart Mackinnon says in a release that the court's decision poses a real and substantial challenge to the legal power and authority of its elected board.

He says the board continues to support the care of the aquarium's only remaining cetacean, a Pacific white-sided dolphin named Helen.

The Vancouver Aquarium finally made the move to banned single-use plastic water bottles in 2017 as a next step in minimizing its ecological footprint.
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.