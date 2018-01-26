Vancouver police say recent gang conflict has historical precedent

A senior Vancouver police officer says the city's gang conflicts, which erupted this month in a public shootout that killed a 15-year-old bystander, are merely a continuation of the wars that have plagued the region for years – albeit with a younger generation of gangsters.

In particular, Superintendent Mike Porteous said on Friday that a high level of gang violence right now is linked to clashes between the Red Scorpion and the United Nations gangs, two criminal organizations that have been at odds for years.

"To be correct, I am not saying that the recent conflicts are a result of past conflicts," Supt. Porteous said at a news conference. "What I am saying is that the principles involved in recent conflicts have associations with the newer generations of the groups that were previously in conflict.

"So it's probably one big, long ongoing conflict."

He made the comments as he discussed arrests in connection with two high-profile killings in Vancouver. Sandip Duhre was 36 when he was shot dead six years ago in a restaurant at an upscale hotel in downtown Vancouver. As stunned onlookers, including members of the women's Cuban national soccer team, ran in horror, Mr. Duhre was gunned down in the Bar One restaurant of the Sheraton Wall Centre in 2012.

Sukhveer Dhak was gunned down in the lobby of a hotel in Burnaby in 2012. Both men were connected to local gangs.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Larry Amero, an Ottawa resident taken into custody the nation's capital, on one charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Mr. Duhre, and one charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Mr. Dhak.

Police said Dean Wiwchar is also charged in the two deaths. Rabih Alkhalil is charged in Mr. Duhre's death.

As Supt. Porteous discussed the case, he was asked about the current gang situation, which Chief Constable Adam Palmer has described as the worst in a decade, with "several groups that are hunting one another down and killing each other" over drugs.

The chief offered the assessment after the death of 15-year-old Alfred Wong, which has prompted a massive investigation that police have said involves 50 officers.

Mr. Wong was fatally wounded on Jan. 13 as he travelled with his parents in their vehicle en route home to suburban Coquitlam after a family dinner in Vancouver with Mr. Wong's older brother.

While travelling near Vancouver city hall, the vehicle carrying the Wong family came into the line of fire of a targeted attack on a 23-year-old man named Kevin Whiteside on Broadway. Mr. Wong was hit, and died within days. Mr. Whiteside also suffered fatal wounds.

After the shooting, police re-staged the street as it was at the time of the incident, placing confiscated vehicles as they had been that night so officers could take another look at the crime scene, calculating possible scenarios.

The week after the shooting, police parked a mobile command vehicle at the scene, hoping witnesses whom investigators might have missed would come forward. Without providing details on the outcome, police have said it was a useful exercise.

Supt. Porteous said the investigation into the shooting that killed Mr. Wong remains in its early stages, and that it is too early for him to say much about it.

"It's a murder investigation that's a priority, and as more information comes forward, we'll come forward with that."