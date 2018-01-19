Vancouver police take ‘unusual’ step in probe of double killing

Vancouver police have taken the "unusual" step of closing a key street to recreate the scene of a recent targeted shooting that mortally wounded two people, including a 15-year-old male in a passing car who was caught in the crossfire.

A police spokesman said Friday the exercise involved closing several blocks of the city's busy Broadway thoroughfare on Thursday night and placing vehicles confiscated after last Saturday's shooting on the road so investigators could take another look at the setting.

"We recreated the scene overnight to make sure we are not overlooking anything," Constable Jason Doucette told a news conference. "We were very thorough the first time. We were thorough last night."

He said investigators were trying to take a second look at where the bullets came from, where they went and where people might have been standing. He described the exercise – part of an investigation now involving 50 officers – as "unusual," but added, "This is not a usual investigation."

Alfred Wong, 15, was hit by gunfire as his family was driving to their home in suburban Coquitlam, east of the city. He died after being placed on life support.

Police said the intended target was 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, who exchanged gunfire with at least one other person. Mr. Whiteside subsequently died from his wounds.

Another man who happened to be driving through the area was also hit by gunfire but was treated on the scene and released. He is not thought to have been a target.

Const. Doucette said he did not know what conclusions investigators drew from their recreation. "It certainly won't hurt. It's always important to check our work, to go over it," he said.

Based on video collected in the area, he told the news conference that it's clear there were other people on the scene who have not spoken to police and may have useful information. As a result, police are looking for those witnesses and hope they come forward. "It's very important to our investigation," he said.

In particular, he said, investigators are eager to speak with anyone who was at the Indochine Kitchen and Bar around the time of the shooting – between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Vancouver time.

He added that even when surveillance video just shows a routine streetscape, it's helpful because it narrows down the possibilities. The absence of anything suspicious, he said, may tip investigators to look elsewhere.

Const. Doucette said he did not know where Mr. Whiteside was before the shooting.

Investigators are also setting up a mobile command centre at the scene, allowing detectives to talk to any prospective witnesses or anyone who has any information about the incident, which has stunned Vancouver and the province.

The shooting on one of the busiest roadways in the province has drawn expressions of concern and sympathy from key public figures, including Mayor Gregor Robertson, Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tweeted, "No parent should ever have to go through something like this."

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer earlier this week described the tragedy as an "anomaly" in a safe city, but he also acknowledged the dangerous possibilities when gang conflicts boil over in populated areas and weapons are fired on city streets to settle differences.

"There's always a danger every time someone pulls out a gun and fires it off in our streets."