Vancouver’s school superintendent has quit his job, three months after an internal review found he and administrators at the Vancouver School Board had been subjected to bullying and harassment in the workplace by the city’s elected school trustees.

It is the latest upheaval in a drama that has played out since last October, when the trustees were fired by the BC Liberal government after years of dysfunction that included allegations of a toxic work environment for board staff and a refusal to present a balanced budget as required by provincial law.

In a message sent to VSB staff and obtained by The Globe and Mail, Scott Robinson said Monday though he realized partisan politics play a “unique and overt role” in the governance of the Vancouver School District, he didn’t expect “the degree to which such politics would overtake and inhibit my ability to lead the district effectively.”

Mr. Robinson added he worked hard to build relationships with those he worked alongside and served.

However, the “residual effects of what transpired over the past year have caused irreparable damage to some of the relationships” and that caused him to end his leadership. NDP education critic Rob Fleming reiterated the NDP’s election promise to hold a by-election for school board trustees once the party forms government. That’s expected to happen by next month after the NDP and Green Party fulfill a promise to vote together to topple Liberal Christy Clark, whose party won a minority of seats in the May 9 provincial election.

“We stand by our commitment to call for a VSB by-election should we form government, especially considering how much time has passed and how much there is to go,” Mr. Fleming said.

After the province fired the trustees, it installed Dianne Turner as the single trustee to oversee the school board.

She said Monday she had no information about the by-election and she hasn’t spoken to any government officials. While Mr. Robinson is leaving, John Lewis, a retired superintendent from North Vancouver, has agreed to return as interim superintendent.

Ms. Turner said in a news conference that she is saddened by Mr. Robinson’s departure. She noted the toxic workplace environment created by the former board brought challenges for Mr. Robinson and his senior team to effectively lead the district.

She also noted that parents, teachers and staff have said “the safe and respectful system that has been created since the departure of the previous board.” She said there are concerns that the previous board will be returned.

Former VSB trustee Patti Bacchus said no matter whether the previous board is restored or a new board elected, it’s critical for Vancouver to have elected trustees making decisions rather than a government appointee.

But Glyn Lewis, executive director of Canadian Parents for French BC & Yukon, said Vancouver has been missing an elected and accountable school board trustee for seven months. The parents require the provincial government to either call a by-election soon or reinstate the previous elected board.

“Vancouver needs an elected and accountable board with a mandate from the people of Vancouver immediately.”

Ms. Turner said the VSB is currently revising its policies on harassment and bullying and the changes of the policy are expected to be brought to the June 26 board meeting.

She also stated that the VSB is working on issues such as the long-range facilities plan, the stability of the financial position in the district and the French immersion programs.

“There are many things going to happen in September.”

Report Typo/Error