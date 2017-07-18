Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

John Horgan emerges from Government House after meeting with Lt-Gov. Judith Guichon in Victoria, B.C., on June 29, 2017. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
b.c. politics

VICTORIA — The Globe and Mail

Here is a list of NDP Premier John Horgan's cabinet, which was announced Tuesday as the New Democrats officially took power. It includes 20 ministers, 10 of whom are women

Premier: John Horgan

Advanced Education, Skills and Training: Melanie Mark

Agriculture: Lana Popham

Attorney General: David Eby

Children and Family Development: Katrine Conroy

Citizens’ Services: Jinny Sims

Education: Rob Fleming

Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources: Michelle Mungall

Environment and Climate Change Strategy: George Heyman

Finance and Deputy Premier: Carole James

Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development: Doug Donaldson

Health: Adrian Dix

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Scott Fraser

Jobs, Trade and Technology: Bruce Ralston

Labour: Harry Bains

Mental Health and Addictions: Judy Darcy

Municipal Affairs and Housing: Selina Robinson

Public Safety and Solicitor General: Mike Farnworth

Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Shane Simpson

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture: Lisa Beare

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure: Claire Trevena

