Here is a list of NDP Premier John Horgan's cabinet, which was announced Tuesday as the New Democrats officially took power. It includes 20 ministers, 10 of whom are women
Premier: John Horgan
Advanced Education, Skills and Training: Melanie Mark
Agriculture: Lana Popham
Attorney General: David Eby
Children and Family Development: Katrine Conroy
Citizens’ Services: Jinny Sims
Education: Rob Fleming
Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources: Michelle Mungall
Environment and Climate Change Strategy: George Heyman
Finance and Deputy Premier: Carole James
Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development: Doug Donaldson
Health: Adrian Dix
Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Scott Fraser
Jobs, Trade and Technology: Bruce Ralston
Labour: Harry Bains
Mental Health and Addictions: Judy Darcy
Municipal Affairs and Housing: Selina Robinson
Public Safety and Solicitor General: Mike Farnworth
Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Shane Simpson
Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture: Lisa Beare
Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure: Claire Trevena
