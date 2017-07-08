A state of emergency remains in effect in British Columbia as wildfires continue to ravage much of the province, particularly in the central interior.

The BC Wildfire Service called Friday one of the province’s “busiest wildfire days in recent memory,” with at least 138 confirmed wildfire starts. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 180 active wildfires were burning throughout the province.

The largest wildfire is near Ashcroft, just south of Cache Creek. As of Saturday morning, it was estimated to be 4,000 hectares in size. A tactical evacuation is underway and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District is coordinating an evacuation order in Cache Creek, according to the BC Wildfire Service.Around 50 firefighters are on scene.

John Ranta, mayor of Cache Creek and head of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, said the Ashcroft fire has destroyed dozens of buildings, including at least five houses, 30 trailer park homes and two hangers at a regional airport.

Justine Hunse of the BC Wildfire Service said the fire was partly within the Ashcroft Indian Reserve, where structures have been “impacted,” though she was unable to confirm the extent of the damage.

“We have performed a tactical evacuation in the area, which means that firefighters have gone door-to-door to evacuate folks at very short notice,” Ms. Hunse said.

Ashcroft resident Ian Douglas said he stood with a couple above the reserve and saw the flames destroy their home.

“A lady I know came up ... and just as she was getting there, she and her husband watched their house burn,” he told radio station CHNL. “You could just see it go.”

The fire forced Highway 1 to shut down in both directions between Ashcroft and Cache Creek, while Highway 97C running through Ashcroft was also closed, according to Drive BC.

Theo Faber saw the blaze Friday around noon while driving his tractor-trailer past Ashcroft to pick up a load of lumber.

“There were flames right in the ditch on both sides (for) roughly about two kilometres,” he said. “I could feel the heat coming right through from the cab.”

Other wildfires of note include a 1,500-hectare blaze just west of 100 Mile House that triggered a local state of emergency on Friday and evacuation orders and alerts throughout the region, into the nearby communities of 105 Mile House and 108 Mile House. As many as 3,600 people were ordered out of their homes.

Al Richmond, chairman of the Cariboo Regional District, said as of Friday afternoon no properties were at risk of burning, but officials issued the order to leave because of concerns about changing wind patterns and heavy smoke cutting off evacuation routes.

“When the winds shift, as they are predicted to do, the threat becomes greater, smoke would move into communities, making it difficult to get people out,” he said, describing the blaze as volatile. “Moving now will eliminate that element of panic.”

B.C. declared a provincial state of emergency on Friday night – the first time it has done so due to wildfires since 2003.

“This is an urgent situation and public safety is the top priority,” Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone said in a statement.

The weather is expected to be hot and dry in coming days, which is expected to increase wildfire activity.

With a report from the Canadian Press

