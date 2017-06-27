British Columbia’s Prosecution Service says a woman has been charged with uttering death threats aimed at Premier Christy Clark and Speaker Steve Thomson.

The service says a special prosecutor approved charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm against Pavla Janeckova of Kelowna, B.C.

The threats are alleged to have occurred around April 30 this year in Kelowna.

Kris Pechet was appointed May 3 as the special prosecutor in the case because the prosecution service says it wanted to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the people involved.

Pechet is a senior lawyer in New Westminster and was given the mandate to provide legal advice to RCMP investigators and conduct any related charge assessment.

Janeckova’s first court appearance on the charges is set for June 30.

The service didn’t release any details on the nature of the alleged threats and says it won’t be making more comments now that the case is before the courts.

