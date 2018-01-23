Emma Roberts picks five items for the perfect travel collection

At 26, actor Emma Roberts has already amassed legions of fans, multiple times over – first, as a teen star on Nickelodeon's Unfabulous, then as a series of self-involved mean girls in camp-horror shows American Horror Story and Scream Queens. And all the while, she's been testing the waters of both indie and mainstream film. Most recently, the actress is dipping a toe into the world of romantic comedy, starring in the forthcoming Little Italy. "It's a romantic comedy that Donald Petrie directed. He directed my aunt [Julia Roberts] in Mystic Pizza," Roberts says.



Roberts splits her time between Los Angeles, New York and most recently Toronto, where Little Italy was filmed. She was in town again for the opening of Canada's first Woolrich boutique in December. "I love this city so much, so I was really excited to come back," she says. And while being bi-coastal certainly has its perks, it requires a bit of savvy where packing is concerned. "I am constantly going back and forth and I hate having to pack 50 things," she says. "Having something you can wear both ways is great."

With that in mind, Roberts lists her travel essentials for staying chic, one tiny carry-on at a time.

Actress Emma Roberts. George Pimentel

1. Woolrich Coat

"I have retired leopard for right now and I'm moving onto plaid, so I'm obsessed with this coat. There's a detachable lining and a hood, so I can wear this as a cute little coat in L.A., or I can put in the lining and the hood and be really warm in New York."

Woolrich "All Good" coat, $1,509.23 at Woolrich Yorkdale (woolrich.com).

2. Chanel lip balm

"My lips get so dry and I'm constantly licking them. Chanel lip balm stops me!"

Chanel Hydra Beauty Nutrition Nourishing Lip Care, $50 at all Chanel Beauty counters (chanel.com).

3. Beats headphones

"I'm constantly travelling all winter, between work and going home to see my family. I never know where I'm going to be, so I always have my music with me."

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear headphones, $329.95 at Apple stores (apple.com).

4. Charlotte Tilbury Mascara

"I keep it simple with makeup, but I absolutely love the classic Charlotte Tilbury mascara and I always have it on hand."

Charlotte Tilbury "Flat Full Lashes" mascara, $34 at Holt Renfrew and Nordstrom(charlottetilbury.com).

5. Gold hoop earrings

"I feel like hoops just make everything look like you tried a bit harder."

Blanca Monros Gomez 14k gold Summer hoop earrings, $452.02 at Shopbop (shopbop.com).

