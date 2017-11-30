Globe holiday gift guide: Convenient travel accessories

1. Pearly right

File this one under pure indulgence. These travel-size Italian toothpastes add a bit of decadence to any dopp kit, whether you're camping in a two-person tent or staying in a five-star suite. Hey, if you can't spoil yourself on vacation, then when can you?

Marvis gift set, $35 at Holt Renfrew.

2. First classy

Sexy and smart, this tweed and leather carry-on will turn heads at check-in. Toronto-based Ebby Rane shows once again that it understands what a modern traveller needs. Features include exterior umbrella-holder hooks, an interior laptop sleeve and a leather strap that secures it to your extended suitcase handle.

The Wing Man bag, $350 from Ebby Rane.

3. Selfie schmelfie

Take your #travelpics to the next level with the Samsung Gear 360, a compact camera that shoots 360-degree video in 4K resolution. Sync it to your smartphone and you can share those dramatic Icelandic landscapes and glittering Tokyo nights to Facebook and YouTube in real time.

Samsung Gear 360, $249 through samsung.ca.

4. Put a lid on it

A hat that stays in place no matter what? Yes, please. Canadian company StayBack claims to have solved the problem with its line of "performance" headwear that can resist even hurricane-speed winds. The unisex designs comes in styles – including floppy sunhats and an Australian-felt "outback" – to suit every trip.

Stayback Fairway hat, $115 at Sporting Life.

5. Splish splash

Practical meets cute in these women's packable wellies from Canuck brand Baffin. Roll them up into the included waterproof bag, squish them into your suitcase and you're prepared for wet weather conditions without having to endure wearing rubber boots on a plane ride. Also available in black, red and grey.

Packable rain boots, $94.99 through baffin.com.