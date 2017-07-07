For Alana Kainz, the ghosts haven’t gone away. They hover in the background, part of a haunting tableau in which her husband, Brian Smith, a former National Hockey League player turned sportscaster, walks out of the CJOH TV studio in Ottawa after the evening news broadcast on Aug. 1, 1995, and is shot in the face by a bearded, unkempt man with a .22-calibre rifle.

The next day, the man, Jeffrey Arenburg, turns himself into the police, stating he had no choice. He was hearing voices in his head and needed the world to know. Ms. Kainz’s husband was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time – the first person his killer recognized – as he rushed to his car so he could be on time for a fundraiser at the Children’s Wish Foundation.

“It has been 22 years of ‘would haves’ and ‘what ifs.’” Ms. Kainz, a playwright, said in an interview. “I think of Brian every day.”

Mr. Arenburg, who died in Ottawa on June 13 at the age of 61 from an apparent heart attack, was never imprisoned for Mr. Smith’s murder. Instead, he was found to be suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and therefore not considered criminally responsible (NCR) for the crime; his state of mind when he pulled the trigger was deemed to be so disordered that he couldn’t appreciate the fact he was taking someone else’s life. The court ordered him to be remanded to the Oak Ridge Division of the Penetanguishene Mental Health Centre in Ontario, where he proved a model patient, taking his medication and attending counselling.

At the time, Ms. Kainz, mourning her partner of nine years, managed to find some solace in the fact that her husband’s killer was getting help and being closely monitored. But when the Ontario Review Board released him into the community in November, 2006, after nine years, she couldn’t understand why the only condition imposed on him was that he not possess any firearms.

In effect, Mr. Arenburg, who continued to the end of his days to see himself as a victim and never expressed remorse for the killing, was free to do what he wanted, live how he wanted and act how he wanted and not answer to anyone unless he broke the law again.

“There were no requirements that he be monitored on a regular basis by a social worker or anyone else or that he continue to take medication to silence the voices and prevent the full-blown psychosis that resulted in Brian losing his life,” she said. “I’m haunted by what he was capable of doing and by his lack of remorse. There was always a possibility that he posed a danger to random people, to media people, to anybody.”

On at least two subsequent occasions, he got into clashes that landed him behind bars. Once, about a year after he was released, he assaulted a U.S. border guard at the Peace Bridge crossing into Buffalo, for which he spent a year in prison. In another incident, this time in Quebec, he fled the scene after being stopped for speeding; at his subsequent trial there, he called the judge an idiot and was sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court.

“He saw being pulled over as a product of the same forces that made him kill Brian Smith,” said Bob McKeown, a host of CBC’s Fifth Estate who extensively interviewed Mr. Arenburg as part of the investigative program’s 2014 documentary about NCR called The Man Who Heard Voices. “He perfectly embodied the NCR issue. Through him, people can really understand what it means.”

The documentary aired after the federal government under then-prime minister Stephen Harper tabled legislation that amended the NCR clause in the Criminal Code to include a designation of a high-risk offender, which would entail longer periods in custody. There had been a furor when Mr. Arenburg was released and it grew more intense following a series of high-profile cases that horrified the public: Vincent Li stabbed carnival worker Tim McLean to death on a Greyhound bus in Manitoba in July, 2008, and cannibalized parts of his victim’s body and Richard Kachkar stole a snowplow in January, 2011, and killed Toronto police sergeant Ryan Russell during a subsequent two-hour rampage.

Mr. Arenburg was one of the earliest examples, a lumbering, lonely and combative man living out in the community.

“What’s right and wrong?” he asked Mr. McKeown. “What’s wrong if I don’t have a right to a life? How do you prove a point?”

In other words, what else was he supposed to do when no one would listen to him?

Said Mr. McKeown: “It was clear he still had demons. There is no question in my mind that he still heard voices.”

Jeffrey Arenburg was born on Dec. 30, 1956, just outside Bridgewater, N.S., into a family that raised cattle and grew crops. It was a hardscrabble existence that in his teens would get even harder, for he dropped out of school in Grade 9 and found a job as a scallop fisherman in nearby Digby.

It was back-breaking work, literally. At one point, Mr. Arenburg ended up in traction for months in a local hospital, walking forever after with the help of a cane. It is thought that he began to hear the voices during his hospital sojourn; insistent, soft and shrill. Voices that directed him, mocked and criticized him. He also thought that radio stations were broadcasting his innermost thoughts to the outside world, an invasion of privacy that he felt helpless to fight.

He was well-known to authorities, including an incident in January, 1992, that was a chilling precursor of what would occur in Ottawa 3 1/2 years later. Back then, he assaulted a radio station manager in Bridgewater, citing the thoughts being broadcast from his head. Mr. Arenburg, who didn’t show up for his trial because he’d moved to Ottawa, was found guilty of assault in absentia and fined $300. But the local authorities never bothered to track him down.

And so he continued his downward spiral, with no friends or family to support him, culminating that deadly evening in the Ottawa TV station’s parking lot.

After Mr. Arenburg was released from jail in Quebec, he drifted back to Bridgewater, where things were familiar. The Fifth Estate found him living in a tiny motel room, his most prized possession a laptop computer he’d managed to buy with money from Canada Pension Plan cheques that had accumulated during his brief incarceration. He spent hours on it every day despite having no Internet connection.

During the interview, Mr. McKeown noted that Ms. Kainz saw things differently than he did; that a big hole had been ripped in her life and in those of Mr. Smith’s friends and family members.

“I have nothing against her or her family,” Mr. Arenburg replied. “[The shooting] was to draw attention to all this … bullshit that was messing up my life.”

Eventually, he made his way back to Ottawa, where he lived for a time downtown at the Ottawa Mission before moving into a subsidized apartment where he died alone.

Along with the NCR amendment, part of his legacy is a provincial statute known as “Brian’s Law,” in memory of Mr. Smith. Introduced in 2000, it is an amendment of the provincial Mental Health Act and the Health Care Consent Act that allows for community treatment to be ordered for patients with past psychiatric hospital admissions if they stop taking their medication or are deemed to need help.

For Ms. Kainz, that gives a small sense of relief.

“He may have killed Brian, but his greatest disservice to Brian’s memory was that he wasn’t able to turn his life around. He didn’t continue treatment and he had no family to support him. Quite frankly, he didn’t have a chance.”

