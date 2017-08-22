Fearless, tireless and forthright to a fault, photojournalist Boris Spremo was also possessed of a preternatural talent of locating people who did not want to be found.

This photo taken during the construction of the Toronto Dominion Centre won a National Newspaper Award in 1968. BORIS SPREMO/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Known as “Bo” to his friends and colleagues and “Mr. Supremo” to a public impressed with his body of work, Mr. Spremo once managed to track Margaret Trudeau to her sister’s home near Boston after she disappeared from Ottawa in April, 1977. The resulting shot of her carefully hopping a wire fence in chunky heels as she balanced two plates of sandwiches became the Canadian Press Photo of the Month, reprinted from the Toronto Star into one newspaper after another.

“She asked Bo, ‘How ever did you find me?’” said Peter Robertson, Mr. Spremo’s long-time photo editor at the Star. “He replied in his inimitable English, ‘Margaret, you go to moon, I find you.’”

Mr. Spremo, who began his storied career in Canada at The Globe and Mail in the early 1960s and moved to the Star in 1966, where he stayed for 34 years before retiring in 2000, died on Monday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto of complications from myeloma, a kind of blood cancer. He was 81 years old, a white-haired man with a broad smile who seemed larger than life, a storyteller who used a lens to frame his tales. Constantly on the hunt for a photograph that would win him yet another accolade – he was the first Canadian ever to win a first prize gold medal at the World Press Photo Contest in The Hague and would go on to win nearly 300 other awards – he would have gone to the moon if he could have without a second thought.

This 1977 photo of former Prime Minister John Diefenbaker in silhouette earned Boris Spremo a National Newspaper Award. The photo was taken while Mr. Diefenbaker was working on his memoirs in the Barbados. Boris Spremo





Sweat-bathed heavyweight champion Cassius Clay (later known as Muhammad Ali) is shown in Toronto preparing for a fight with George Chuvalo on March 29, 1966, at Maple Leaf Gardens. Boris Spremo/The Globe and Mail

The Beatles at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto during press conference in 1964. At left, Paul McCartney tries out the drums while George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon look on. Boris Spremo / The Globe and Mail

“Bo wasn’t a team player so much as a team leader,” Mr. Robertson said. “It was his ability to think about news. He was always slightly ahead of the curve, making sure he was ready for whatever would happen in the moment and be able to take the perfect shot.”

They included Mel Lastman, Toronto’s mayor at the time, dressed as a matador with a rose clenched between his teeth for a “Running of the Moose” event on Bay Street; a silhouette of former prime minister John Diefenbaker on a Barbadian beach and Robbie Robertson, the singer, songwriter and author, looking practically professorial with slicked back hair and glasses, surrounded by a halo of cigar smoke.

There was the bird perched on the head of the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Queen’s Park and any number of portraits of Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau – his all-time favourite subject – in action, be it shooting a paper clip with an elastic from his desk, grinning mischievously at a glamorous Diana, Princess of Wales, during a formal dinner or playfully sticking his tongue out at journalists accompanying him on a flight.

Mr. Robertson said his friend would go to any lengths, and heights, to get the job done, including scaling 440 metres up the construction project that would become the CN Tower.

“It was 1974 and I was the new photo assignment editor. I went to the darkroom, saw three prints swirling in the water, pulled one up and squeegeed it. It was of a construction worker silhouetted against the sky, with the lake in the background,” he recalled. “I blinked a couple of times and pulled out another one that had been taken from a different angle. And it hit me – Boris was up there, too. Nobody else ever got a picture like that.”

Then, there was the 1965 photograph of a dog urinating against a pail as a Ringling Bros. Circus elephant dipped his trunk into the pail to drink. At the time, editors at The Globe and Mail refused to run it because they feared it would offend readers’ sensibilities during breakfast. Undaunted, Mr. Spremo submitted the photo to the World Press Photo Contest, the Oscars for photojournalism. Although it won gold in the feature category, the editors still refused to run it, opting for a written story instead.

Toronto, May 1965. During a visit to Toronto, Ringling Bros. Circus elephants drink water while a friendly dog lifts his leg. This photo won first prize in the features category of the 1965 World Press Photo Contest. Boris Spremo/The Globe and Mail

The photo finally appeared in the newspaper more than 40 years after it was taken, on Oct. 15, 2005, in a column by Edward Greenspon, The Globe and Mail’s editor-in-chief at the time.

