Photos for peace

The photography exhibition, which has been shown in eleven countries and now on display in Toronto, essentially explains what key elements are necessary to create a ‘Sustainable Peace’, while paying tribute to the people who‚ all over the planet‚ devote their time, energy and resources to the cause of peace and how these persons and organizations have shaped and influenced the course of the 20th century.



Curated by Ashley Woods (formerly with Magnum Photos) to commemorate the Nobel centennial commemoration of the International Peace Bureau (IPB), awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1910, this Canada 150th edition pays special tribute to Chief Robert Joseph, Ambassador for Reconciliation Canada and Lester B. Pearson, Canada’s 14th Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Laureate (1957).





Just married, 23 years old Abed (Muslim groom) and 19 years old Arige (Christian bride) walk through the bombed ruins of Beirut, Lebanon, 1983. Jay Ullal