Ottawa police made an arrest in a sex-assault case that was dismissed as unfounded 18 years ago



The complainant in the case, known as L, was 13 years old when she became pregnant as a result of the alleged rape. On Wednesday, more than 18 years after she first went to police, investigators announced the arrest.



In February The Globe and Mail launched its Unfounded series, the result of a 20-month investigation into how Canadian police services handle sexual-assault cases. On average, one out of every five sex-assault complaints made to police between 2010 and 2014 was classified as unfounded. Once a case is closed in this way, it is no longer considered a valid allegation and is not reflected in local or national statistics. L’s file was one of 54 that The Globe examined as part of the series.



U.S. criticizes Ottawa’s oversight of Chinese high-tech takeovers



Ottawa’s laissez-faire approach to investment from China could jeopardize U.S. national security interests, Washington officials warn.



The criticism comes after stories in The Globe and Mail outlined a bid by a Chinese telecom giant to take over Vancouver-based Norsat International. The Chinese company, Hytera Communications Corp., has been previously accused of stealing U.S. technology. Norsat sells its satellite technology to the U.S. military and NATO.



The Trudeau government did not conduct a security review before approving the transaction, and now U.S. congressmen worry that the Canada-China deal could threaten U.S. security.



“I have growing concern that countries like China are investing in various projects, exploiting the seams of regulatory structures, and using other methods to obtain key defence technologies,” Representative Mac Thornberry said in a statement to The Globe.



Venezuela’s once-leading AIDS program is suffering



Years ago Venezuela was praised for how it handled the AIDS epidemic. The country’s socialist government imported affordable generic drugs from India and distributed free condoms to marginalized communities when other nations were still grappling with the shame of HIV.



Now, years into political and economic turmoil, the country’s once-leading AIDS program is in ruins. Venezuelans are dying of the disease faster and in larger numbers than in any other country. Foreign correspondent Stephanie Nolen looks at what the deterioration of the country’s AIDS program shows about Venezuela’s state of affairs and its future.



Senators leave Liberal government’s budget bill in limbo as MPs leave for summer recess



Furious senators refused to pass the Liberal government’s budget Wednesday evening, and it was not clear whether or not they will approve it before breaking for a summer recess. The twist is just the latest in a long-running political drama over the budget legislation.



On Wednesday, the Senate and the House of Commons could not agree on whether or not unelected senators should make decisions that have financial consequences. If the budget bill does get sent back to the House, it would not be dealt with again until MPs return on Sept. 18, unless the House is recalled earlier.



When Finance Minister Bill Morneau first introduced his more than 300-page budget bill on April 11, its size and breadth immediately attracted concern and criticism that the Liberals had broken a campaign pledge to end the use of “undemocratic” omnibus legislation.



European markets fall for third day



European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.60 per cent at 7,403.36 shortly after 5:30 a.m. (ET), Germany’s DAX fell 0.35 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was off 0.65 per cent. U.S. stock futures were also a touch weaker. In Asia, markets were mostly lower. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.29 per cent to finish at 3,147.1249 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.08 per cent and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was down 0.14 per cent at 20,110.51. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.16 cents (U.s.). Oil was trading lower ahead of the North American open.



Canada must do better to support soldiers suffering from PTSD



“When reading about the tragedy of the Desmond family in the Globe on Saturday, one can only wonder “why?” Why did former soldier Lionel Desmond kill his wife, mother and 10-year-old daughter? Why in a country like Canada, rated second for quality of life, has the Desmond family suffered such a devastating fate? It’s a difficult question to answer, and there is no question that both the Government of Nova Scotia and the Government of Canada must conduct an inquiry to find out why – and fix the problem.” – Barry Westholm, former master warrant officer and sergeant major for the Joint Personnel Support Unit (JPSU) in Eastern Ontario



Turning an embassy into ‘Indigenous space’ is a classic government misjudgment



“Mr. Trudeau wants to make a statement of his own on aboriginal Canada in the heart of our capital. This may explain his sincere if misguided commitment to create an “Indigenous space” in the former embassy of the United States, facing the Parliament of Canada. In his announcement on Wednesday, the Prime Minister does not equate the murder of six million Jews with the unspeakable treatment of Indigenous Canadians. He calls the centre “a concrete marker” of their importance and an expression of reconciliation, “a turning point in the relationship.” But this is one of those misjudgments governments make, with the best of intentions, to right a wrong. Instead, it creates one.” – Andrew Cohen, journalist, professor and author of Two Days in June: John F. Kennedy and the 48 Hours That Made History.



Legislation to end stays is not the answer to court delays



“The Senate committee’s recent report on trial delays has been lauded by commentators. It seems especially pressing given the Supreme Court’s recent decision to stay drug and weapons charges because of trial delays in a recent Newfoundland case. Unfortunately, the Senate committee’s report hinges on a constitutionally suspect and policy-inadequate recommendation that Parliament remove stays as a remedy for violating the Charter right to a trial in a reasonable time.” – Kent Roach, professor of law who teaches both criminal law and constitutional remedies at the University of Toronto



Galileo convicted of heresy June 22 1633: Rumour has it that Galileo Galilei muttered the rebellious phrase, “and yet it moves,” on this day as the 69-year-old was sentenced to indefinite detention by the Catholic Church. The punishment came after Galileo was convicted of heresy for his subversive publications arguing the earth revolved around the sun. A genius with a flair for self-promotion, he began publishing his solutions to complex mathematical problems after dropping out of university. Through his self-built telescope, Galileo was the first to observe the lunar mountains, the phases of Venus, the moons of Jupiter, as well as sunspots. Despite his trouble with the church, Galileo remained an avid Christian believing observation of nature leads to an understanding about God. Galileo lived his last years under comfortable house arrest continuing his scientific work even when he eventually became blind. – Miriam Katawazi



