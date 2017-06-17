Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

NEWMARKET, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Police say a 20-year-old woman was pulled from a pool in Newmarket, Ont., after the four-year-old girl she was babysitting called 911.

They say the babysitter, whose name hasn’t been given, is in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say the four-year-old called 911 just before 5 p.m. Friday after her babysitter accidentally went into the deep end of a swimming pool.

The woman was unresponsive when she was pulled from the pool.

York Regional Police say the incident isn’t considered suspicious, and the child was not injured.

