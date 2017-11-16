 Skip to main content

Lawyers for ex-McGuinty aides in gas-plants trial decline to call evidence

Laura Miller arrives at court in Toronto on Nov. 7, 2017.

Colin Perkel/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The two former senior political aides charged at Ontario's gas plants trial will call no evidence in their defence.

Lawyers for David Livingston and Laura Miller told the trial judge today they will instead make final submissions on Nov. 22.

They said they made the decision after considering the judge's ruling in which he rejected a request for a directed acquittal.

Livingston and Miller, top aides to former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty, have pleaded not guilty to illegal use of a computer and attempted mischief to data.

The charges relate to the alleged deletion of computer records about the government's decision to cancel two gas plants ahead of the 2011 provincial election.

The defence lawyers said they expected about five hours of final submissions.

