A trapeze artist from a renowned family of daredevils has successfully completed a stunt that involved hanging by her teeth from a helicopter above Niagara Falls. Aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda performed a series of movements while on a hoop suspended from the helicopter, including hanging from her teeth, her toes and her knees.

Erendira Wallenda dangles by her teeth over Niagara Falls (Reuters)

After she landed, Wallenda said the stunt “felt amazing.”

She said it was windier above the falls than she had expected, but said it was comforting for her to look up to the helicopter and see her husband inside.

Wallenda also had a message for young girls after her stunt – you can do anything a guy can do, with a little more grace.

“Never give up on your dreams,” she said.

The 36-year-old mother of three spent about eight minutes of her 10-minute stunt hovering over the falls.

She was tethered by her waist during the stunt to comply with a New York state law that requires safety harnesses for performers more than 6 metres in the air.

Members of the Wallenda family have gained fame as a circus act.

Thursday’s aerial stunt came on the fifth anniversary of Wallenda’s husband’s tightrope walk over the falls.

In 2012, Nik Wallenda walked 550 metres from the American side of the falls to the Canadian side.

